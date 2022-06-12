By ANNA STOUT and JANET ROWLAND
Our shelters are beginning to approach capacity, but the capacity in our community’s hearts is endless.
Mesa County is a different animal when it comes to our pets. Part of what we love about living here is how many pet lovers call our community home. We see this on the trails and in our neighborhoods, on the lost and found pets social media pages where strangers work together to get lost pets home, and in the incredible support of our local animal shelters.
We are also incredibly fortunate to have an animal welfare community that works extremely well together to maximize our resources and serve the pets in our community regardless of which organization they come through. Mesa County Animal Services and Roice-Hurst Humane Society have been lauded as a model for effective partnerships and have been invited to present at state and national events about our collaborative efforts.
It turns out that the private and government shelters in most communities across the nation do not see each other as allies and often work to undermine each other. Proudly, Mesa County and Roice-Hurst have been close partners for seven years. We coordinate regularly together to transfer animals to the facility best equipped to care for them, co-host training opportunities and share resources. Early on, we delineated our specific roles in the community — Roice-Hurst as the primary adoption and pet resource center and Mesa County Animal Services as the authority on pet and community safety, protection and education.
These roles often overlap, especially when Animal Services gets full and has to rely on transfer partners like Roice-Hurst to take in animals and make room for county strays and animals required to be held for longer periods. This typically happens with the normal seasonal swings, but right now, our county and the rest of the state are experiencing a phenomenon we have not seen in over a decade: private and public shelters alike are filling up with pets as the housing and financial crises worsen and we are all reaching capacity within our walls.
While Roice-Hurst offers a collection of innovative community support programs aimed at keeping pets and their people together — like a Pet Pantry, crisis boarding program, behavior counseling, low-cost vaccine clinics, spay/neuter vouchers and a partnership with HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, which provides dignified housing to people experiencing homelessness with their pets — sometimes the heartbreaking decision of rehoming a beloved pet is the only option left when housing and financial constraints can’t be overcome, resulting in an influx of dogs and cats entering our shelters.
Fortunately, there is a fun, effective, community-based solution that infinitely expands the capacity of Mesa County’s shelters at no cost to you. Foster care is a temporary arrangement in which a shelter pet is cared for in a community member’s home prior to adoption, allowing adoptable pets to receive individualized care in a comfortable environment. When a pet walks out of Roice-Hurst with a foster family, a kennel opens for another pet in need, allowing us to transfer in more animals from Animal Services and receive pets from community members.
During this time of uncharacteristically high need, we challenge you to open your heart and home as Mesa County and Roice-Hurst Humane Society launch the Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge beginning Monday. Over the next 100 days, our goal is to recruit 100 new Roice-Hurst foster families to alleviate the strain on Mesa County’s shelters and find loving homes for deserving dogs and cats.
Fostering is all the fun and companionship of having a new pet at home without the long-term commitment or cost of pet ownership. Roice-Hurst provides supplies, vet care and training to foster families and will match you with an appropriate pet within our shelters or on our waiting lists. A typical foster stay lasts from a couple of days to a couple of months, depending on the pet and its circumstances, until the animal finds an adoptive family. From a litter of purring kittens to a goofy adult dog, setting up a pet for a life of love with its new family is a uniquely rewarding experience.
To get started as a foster family and welcome a shelter pet into the safety and comfort of your home, sign up at RHhumanesociety.org/foster and share the Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge with your friends, family, neighbors, coworkers and your other networks that care about helping pets in our community using the hashtag #MesaCountyFostersPets. And when you pick up your first foster pet, we’ll even hook you up with an awesome yard sign to get the word out about your new arrival!
If fostering a pet simply isn’t an option in your household, you can still help us reach our goal! Every $150 donated to Roice-Hurst Humane Society between June 13 and Sept. 21 specifically mentioning the Mesa County Foster Challenge will count toward our goal as one foster family. You can make a donation at RHhumanesociety.org/donate.
On behalf of all of us at Mesa County, Mesa County Animal Services and Roice-Hurst Humane Society, thank you for opening your heart and home and making our community a safe and wonderful place to be a pet.
Anna Stout is the CEO of Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Mayor of the City of Grand Junction. Janet Rowland is a Mesa County Commissioner representing District 3.