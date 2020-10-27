By HILDING SPRADLIN
Soon western Colorado will be sending a new 3rd Congressional District representative to Washington. It should be noted that this representative can be an invaluable asset to the district if, and only if, the right person for the job is appointed. Ideally, this person should have the technical skills and the ability to articulate the district’s most important issues at the federal level. However, based on the qualifications and platforms of the current candidates, I seriously question whether either candidate has the appropriate skill set to be a major asset. Of course, recruiting better qualified candidates for the November vote is not practical, so I would encourage the District to send Diane Mitsch Bush to Washington. Of the two candidates, she has the better skill set. At least this way the district would be better positioned to reap some benefit.
Moving forward, I submit the district should select its representatives to Washington based on serious issues affecting all residents as opposed to selecting representatives based on candidate platforms that placate a few people, but have little importance to the well-being of its residents as a whole. I further submit that if the district does not strive to send highly qualified representatives to Washington, it will be to its own detriment. To highlight this point, let’s discuss how the decline of water resources in the western states is likely to play out.
Several large petroleum companies came to western Colorado in the 1970s to produce oil from shale only to shutter their operations a decade later. Poor economic conditions was the reason given for the shutterings, which implied that operations would resume once economic conditions were favorable. However, most of these companies chose a different path. They sold out lock, stock and barrel.
So what led these companies to abandoned their projects after decades of meticulous planning? It most definitely had to be something that could not be mitigated.
I was a trained atmospheric physicist who worked on shale projects, first in eastern Utah and then in western Colorado. Much of my work helped define for the industry the existing conditions of air and water resources in advance of actual operations. I knew going in, that based on available data, water resources in the western states were in decline, but the rate of decline did not appear particularly alarming. However, after a decade of further study, this rate of decline was found to be accelerating at a rate that had to be troublesome to the industry. Now, three decades later, the rate of decline of both surface water and ground water in the western states has become straight out disturbing.
As a person who is well versed in climate science, I would like to tell you that this trend will reverse itself in the near future, but that is simply not true. Unfortunately, we are now in the first phase of a major, naturally occurring, world climatic event, which will worsen over many decades, and lead to arid areas becoming virtually uninhabitable. It is also important to note that the collective behavior of the nearly eight billion people on Earth is certainly accelerating this event.
As we all know, our quality of life in the district is highly dependent on water availability. As water resources decline, so goes our economy and our way of life. Moreover, to make things worse for the district is knowing that it is in direct competition for available water with nearly every western state. To put this competition into perspective, consider a game of musical chairs. With each passing year, the game will become more fierce as competitors keep from being dropped from competition. Fortunately, the district has the brain trust needed to stay in the game. However, federal funding and influence is also needed in order to remain competitive. This is where a highly qualified 3rd Congressional District representative in Washington can be an invaluable asset.
I submit that in order to stay in the game, the district must maximize the value of its 3rd Congressional District representative. I further submit, anything short of doing so will be a signal to the other competitors that the district is conceding the game. And if you are not in the game, you are selling out lock, stock and barrel.
Hilding Spradlin is retired senior project manager with Tesoro Corporation, where he spent more than a decade managing large soil and groundwater remediation projects in northern California. During the first third of his 34-year career, he worked on oil shale research projects, first in eastern Utah and then in western Colorado. In western Colorado, he worked at Unocal’s Parachute Project, where he managed air and water resources as well as other special environmental projects. He is a part-time resident of Grand Junction. He enjoys hiking, biking, camping and fishing in western Colorado.