By JIM SPEHAR
There’s been no shortage of topics for discussion this week. A dozen columns might have, as they sometimes do, written themselves.
You already know the litany.
First the negative side. An increasingly erratic president. Ineptitude that has a deadly virus potentially threatening national security by infecting the highest levels of our government and our military. The debate between vice-presidential candidates. The fly. An anarchist plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, hatched by a leader living in the basement of a vacuum cleaner shop. Ballots arriving next week. The backward slide in local efforts to fight the pandemic.
More positive potential topics include the arrival of fall colors and accompanying bluebird skies, a solo drive to Vail in our 50-year-old “first child” that ended worries about complications from knee surgery, a couple of laps through Glenwood Canyon that revealed more green and less black than I expected after the Grizzly Creek fire, prepping for elk hunting south of Gunnison in a few weeks and later in New Mexico. And, late week, news that my friend Russ George provided a wonderful but not uncharacteristic example (and perhaps a nudge to timid mainstream Republicans) of publicly putting principle before party as evidenced by his own words on these pages today.
All of the above and more fell by the wayside with the arrival mid-week of Sunny Marie Howard, our second granddaughter. Demonstrating that she’s her mother’s daughter, she arrived late but made an exciting entrance Tuesday evening. All other events of the week took a back seat.
“A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on,” said the poet Carl Sandburg. That statement alone should qualify him for all three of his Pulitzer prizes. The freshest of faces in our family offers an exclamation point to Sandburg’s offering.
Her arrival brought back memories of feelings, shared I’m sure by Jessica and husband John on Tuesday evening, of that combination of love and awe and responsibility that overwhelmed me when holding our own children for the first time. Questioning eyes looking up at me, probably wondering some combination of “who the heck are you?” and “you’re gonna be good to me, right?”
The luckiest of newborns, hopefully most of them, come to know caring parents who, to the best of their abilities, offer nurture and support and, most important, love and affection. Simple goals sometimes easy, sometimes harder to achieve during the ensuing ups and downs of everyday life. Parents can only hope to reach the place described so movingly by longtime Gunnison County writer George Sibley:
“It is both a proud and forlorn moment for a father to realize that, somewhere along the line, after your years of tending, extending and pretending to lead, show, set examples, etc., your offspring has sprung off into some totally new and unanticipated arena of life, where you are only going to be able to watch from the near edge, wondering what the hell they are doing – and marveling as they do it.”
Children and grandchildren, all family assembled by chance or by choice really, are why some plant their flags or attempt to leave some tracks and a reminder, as former governor John Love put it, that “The single most important thing you can do is leave this place a little bit better than you found it.” Each new arrival is an additional reason to continue those efforts.
That’s the more serious side of being parents or grandparents. We should also have some fun. Those first hikes on the Monument, wading in the creek down by Gateway, catching the first fish, toasting marshmallows by a campfire or in the backyard, gatherings with extended family and friends, watching “Miles from Tomorrowland” or “SpongeBob SquarePants” for the umpteenth time, reading and re-reading a favorite book, an exciting ride in “the little green car” or just quietly snuggling are not to be missed.
For grandparents, at least for this one, a grandchild is a second chance to get it right while having all of the fun and bearing little of the responsibility. We’ve enjoyed five years of that with big sister Ellie Pearl and can’t wait to embark on that same journey with Sunny Marie.
“A grand adventure is about to begin.”
— Winnie the Pooh
Jim Spehar will likely be back to his usual grumpy self next Sunday. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.