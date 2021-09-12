By GENE GOFFIN
Disease exhaustion has arrived. Vaccines gave hope. We were released from house arrest. We knew COVID-19 would mutate, probably worsening. We knew vaccines might not provide lifetime protection. We hopefully ignored reality.
Seniors were the largest early group vaccinated. We left our home prisons in March experiencing live entertainment, eating inside a restaurant, seeing more friends. Hugs never felt so good. The sense of liberation was ecstatic.
The first variants appeared. A South African one sounded bad, but stayed south. The British one spread rapidly, but not here. A Brazilian one looked very bad, reinfecting thousands. But it didn’t spread much beyond the Amazon River basin. Then, a far more transmissible variant overwhelmed them.
Last spring we learned India was suffering rapid and dangerous spreading of a new variant. Then variants were named by the World Health Organization for Greek alphabet letters — this one became Delta. Chance or bad luck brought it here quickly. Despite local residents’ disdain for precautions, Mesa County had been improving. However, things have a way of averaging out. Cases and deaths started rising. Simultaneously, a report showed “long Covid” can last a year, maybe longer.
New Mesa County commissioners pretended the pandemic was over. Though they were vaccinated, they’ve done little to encourage vaccination. Politics trumped medical science. The county’s vaunted Five Star Program disappeared as did masks and distancing. Vaccinations slowed. We were on the COVID-19 roller coaster. The commissioners’ “free to choose” policy undoubtedly worsened things. Vaccinated seniors became bitter; would insurance premiums increase because the unvaccinated succumbed to delta? Many insurers reinstated co-pays and deductibles for COVID-19 patients. Political divides deepened.
Younger people were infected the most, seniors dying the most. Outbreaks at schools were four by August’s end, 16 in mid-September. Masks were not required. CMU’s new administration also bowed to politics. The new president cited a suspect study published on a conspiracy theory website falsely claiming natural immunity is stronger than vaccine immunity forgetting vaccines prevent or moderate disease.
Delta results in a two-month case increase, then slackens. Now we may have another surge, because of school and college policies or vaccine immunity lessening with time. Mesa County is a test case for a second delta surge.
Is it safe in public? Mask use is increasing. Vaccination rates stabilized; progress is slow. COVID-19 data never seems fast enough, increasing frustration. Politically tainted “medical advice” continues, the latest concerning a de-worming drug for livestock rarely safe for people. Unvaccinated people are far more likely to be hospitalized. Hospitals remain near capacity. Another new study shows kidney damage in 35% of cases.
2020 was a really bad year We hoped for better. Home detention ended, but as a society we violated our collective parole. The social contract is tattered. With declining immunity, are we safe with vaccinated friends? Will frustration give way to “eat, drink and be merry” — a mutual fatalism? Last year we wondered if COVID-19 was as permanent as flu — now it appears so. Those refusing vaccines and other precautions have ensured it. Masks may never go away. Unvaccinated medical workers encourages avoiding doctors and dentists. I canceled a teeth cleaning because they wouldn’t tell me if the staff were vaccinated.
As we stumble along, searching for a sensible strategy, what happened to herd immunity? One report estimated 80%, but the virus still spreads. Data about boosters is still unclear and frustrating. Are the FDA and CDC properly cautious or hapless bureaucrats? Breakthrough infections for fully vaccinated people here are 11.7%, but that means 764 people. None have died.
Despite our modern knowledge regarding disease, a new one confounds us. Many act as people did in the Middle Ages, resorting to rumors, superstition, and fear. Their choices affect everyone. A broken social contract eventually leads to societal breakdown. A friend suggested I write something positive. It rained! Peaches are great! Vaccination is much safer than not. But, COVID-19’s been a stern teacher; many cut class.
■ ■ ■
Reader Anthony Rotella alerted me to another insurance scam. Relentless online ads tout a “new” Colorado “law” reducing car insurance premiums. Anthony checked: “What I got was deluged with phone calls, texts, & e-mails from various insurance companies, some well known but most I never heard of & none of them could give me the advertised rates.” Thanks, Anthony for the warning. I hope the harassing calls stop.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com