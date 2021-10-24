By JIM SPEHAR
(This column, lightly edited to reflect the passage of time, first appeared in October 2019. That bond issue failed, but the issues that prompted it remain. District 51 voters have a do-over (4B) on the ballot this year, one more tightly crafted.)
On a weekend two years ago, I walked the halls of the high school where my grandmother worked in the cafeteria and my mother was the school nurse. The one my father-in-law helped build, he and other contractors warning even then about site issues. The school where 19 members of my extended family attended classes beginning in 1959, just three years after it opened.
Grand Junction High School has served my family and this community honorably for 65 years, but it hasn’t aged well.
Pale green floors and tiles in the main building were all too familiar. Ditto the cafeteria where my grandmother worked and where I first asked my future wife to dance. So were the locker rooms, wrestling room and the gymnasium where I mostly warmed the bench as a lightly talented basketball player or watched people with names like Belcastro, Coca, Newman, Thurlow and others win championships.
The choir room where my brothers sang and the band room where the Homecoming Queen played flute and piccolo looked the same. Across the hall, so did the auditorium stage from which I campaigned for student offices and received my diploma.
The laundry where towels and uniforms were washed later morphed into a special education classroom and now houses school resource officers. All the bathrooms, save for a couple near the gym, looked and smelled familiar. In the old wood shop off the alley, a former NASA scientist sometimes battles noise from exposed heaters to teach Advanced Placement physics. Across busy Fifth Street, the 60s-era building once home to Lane and Co. Plumbing and Heating, houses the euphemistically-labeled “West Campus.”
Throughout GJHS, there are 71 external doors to keep track of in an era where every current student began 1st grade being taught what to do if danger comes to their school. Science labs, we learned, would be inadequate for even middle school learners and, on a scale of 1-10, would rate a 1 or 2 compared to modern Front Range high schools.
Integrating today’s technologies is daunting in old structures. Not to mention maintaining heating and plumbing systems of various ages in seven buildings. Temperatures, we were told, could range from 55 to 85 degrees. Asbestos is an issue. Cracks are visible in floors and walls throughout the campus.
Despite this discouraging litany, there’s learning going on. Graduation rates are up. The dropout rate is down. Academic teams win national championships. Athletes excel. The marching band gave up a Saturday morning to practice and was still on the field when we left in early afternoon. Two PhD’s are on staff and GJHS graduates come back to teach.
There are obvious questions. Why didn’t somebody do something 60+ years ago when construction practices didn’t match up with site problems? Can blame be assigned for deferred maintenance? What about district management issues a few years ago (though the present board and administration have admirably shepherded the most recent bond issue, saving enough construction money to build an additional unanticipated elementary school out of the proceeds)?
Vote no on 4B for any of those reasons and know one thing. You’ll be punishing tomorrow’s students for real or imagined sins of the past.
Why so expensive, you ask? Our tour group included a retired principal who helped build a new Front Range high school 13 years ago for $90M. Factoring in size difference and inflation, my liberal arts math concludes cost estimates are in line. The alternative is wasting $5M-6M on additional patches while delaying an inevitable and ultimately more expensive project.
I know this. I don’t want my granddaughter learning in the same building her great-grandfather helped build, where her great-great-grandmother and great-grandmother once worked and where her grandparents attended classes six decades ago. It’s time for voters and taxpayers to do what our elders did nearly 70 years ago and give future business owners and employees, educators, political and community leaders a modern Grand Junction High School that’ll prepare them to meet evolving challenges and, ultimately, take our places.
Wherever you went to high school, somebody did that once for you. Vote “Yes” on 4B.
Jim Spehar, Class of ’64, was first published in the Orange and Black and GJHS yearbook. Comments welcome at speharjim@gmail.com.