By STEVE ERKENBRACK
The dog days of summer are upon us, so named because of the ascendancy of Sirius, “the dog star.” Ancient Greek astrologers associated the time with heat, drought, sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs and bad luck. Kind of like the front page these days.
It’s a good time to take a break from rancor of reality, and seek some summertime relief. Western Colorado holds attendant distractions of mountains and trails and trying to outwit a trout with a fly rod. I suggest an addition to your August: Read a book.
Breaking from Electronics
I appreciate the attractiveness of electronic alternatives. There is an allure to the craziness of reality TV, the convenience of Netflix, or network Olympic coverage that seems equal parts of soap opera and athletic excellence. And a cool, dark movie theater has appeal on a hot sunny summer day. If you just want to be informed, podcasts are available on a vast variety of topics.
But reading is qualitatively different from these things. It’s the difference between having a discussion and listening to a speech. Electronic entertainment hits every member of the audience at the same speed: get it or miss it; it’s gone and we’re off to the next scene or piece of data being conveyed.
By contrast, reading is interactive, a dance between the reader and the writer, with the rhythm set by the reader. The key with a book is not what the author gives, but what you get. You read, ponder, and process, absorbing the words. You proceed at your preferred pace, creating a world of the mind, absorbing information, testing it, trying it, accepting or rejecting it, thus expanding your repertory of wisdom.
No Bad Choice
It matters less what you read than that you read something. Truth be told, there are insights to be found in Paris with Jean Valjean, Hogwarts with Harry Potter, or London with Winston Churchill, not to mention Shakespeare and summer romance novels. They all have the potential for enlightenment. You read of a situation, and ponder the efficacy and morality of the protagonist’s choices. The human mind grows in the rich soil of literature, whether classics, histories, or fiction. As C.S. Lewis noted: “My own eyes are not enough. I will see through the eyes of others. In reading literature, I become a thousand men, and yet remain myself.”
Even fantasies hold truth, for while myths are not facts, they can reflect the reality of the human condition. One of the subplots of Harry Potter is whether it is right to liberate enslaved house elves when households rely on them, and when some elves are happy in servitude. America fought a Civil War over such a complex moral issue; J.K. Rowling wove it into a story for children.
Speed is as unimportant as genre. The key is not number, but content, and what you do with it. Of course, I must admit some bias here since I read at the speed of a snail. Regardless of what is in my hands — legal briefs, “War and Peace,” a mystery novel — my eyes move at the same measured pace, though my brain may be flitting about like a bee in a garden of flowers. Given this plodding approach, and the fact that each of us only has so much time to read, I tend to like classics that have stood the test of time. (My kids once gave me a pin with the words: “I read dead people.”) Plus, if you take a long time read a book, “Les Miserables” is more impressive than Harry Potter.
Ignoring Facades
That said, pretense is unpersuasive. Decades ago, Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British astrophysicist, wrote a book entitled “A Brief History of Time.” It was a hot topic and a bestseller, so I got a copy and began to read it. For me, it was like deciphering hieroglyphics without the Rosetta Stone. Eventually, I concluded that everyone was either smarter than me, or was similarly perplexed, but didn’t want to acknowledge it. I had learned as a teenager that shortcomings — like my inability to hit a curve ball — are best admitted so you can move on to activities with greater promise of good performance.
Years later, I came upon a subsequent book by Hawking, “A Briefer History of Time.” In the author’s forward, he wrote that, despite the widespread sales of the first book, people had requested a more understandable version, so he further simplified the concepts. Happily, I bought it and tried again. Nope. I just can’t hit this guy’s curve ball.
This underscores the obvious truth that reading is not a reflection of intellect. There are brilliant individuals who simply don’t savor sitting down with a book. For them, enjoy the wonders of western Colorado or the drama of the Olympics. As for me, I’ll add Victor Hugo, or history, or Harry Potter, letting my mind wonder and wander over time and tomes. It’s a nice way to get through the dog days; reality will return soon enough.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction