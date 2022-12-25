By JIM SPEHAR
I’ll have to admit that composing a Christmas column proved a bit difficult this year.
I tried several tricks, the primary one looking back over a more than a decade’s worth of Xmas missives in search of some kernel of inspiration, some way to kick off 750 words, some single idea to begin the thought process that most weeks spills over into trying to figure out what to cut to meet space limitations.
Those old columns did provide food for thought.
One year it was “candy or coal” to be distributed to those whose community efforts deserved one or the other. For a few years it was comments interspersed with verses from a couple of favorite Christmas songs, John Lennon’s “So This Is Christmas” and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Colorado Christmas.” Or thoughts wrapped around Christmas quotes from Charles Dickens, Dr. Seuss and others.
Two years there were no Christmas-oriented columns, certainly a possibility rather than forcing the issue or just recycling thoughts from the past.
Then there’s my friend Steve ErkenBrack’s “All I want for Christmas” op-ed a few days ago, which stole most of the thunder available from looking over a year’s worth of happenings. You’ll likely still get my take on some of that next Sunday, New Years Day. I’ll include here the hope that Steve continues his periodic commentaries on these pages as he begins another phase of a long and distinguished life of public service.
By this stage, you may have surmised there’s a bit of an admittedly selfish holiday funk going on with yours truly. You’d be right.
Granddaughters and their parents are hundreds of miles away enjoying the holidays with their dad’s side of the family in California. Great for them and necessary every once in a while, but the sounds of joyful squeals as present are opened under our tree will wait until the New Year when we’ll celebrate a delayed Christmas. That’ll be tempered by the fact that they’ll also visit their favorite beaches and have promised to have an extra helping of calamari for grandpa at San Diego’s Blue Water Seafood Market and Grill.
There’s another upside to delayed celebration. It means Uncle Tony will spend the New Year week here in Grand Junction after the usual Christmas work shifts that come with being part of a 24-7-365 television news operation in Denver. And also not just one but two prime rib holiday dinners at our house, one today with some of the local extended family and another when our immediate family can be together for a belated Christmas.
Decorating our tree a week or so ago was bittersweet. For years our annual evergreen has been topped with the same golden angel. For the past several years, it’s been put in place by Ellie Pearl, sitting atop her granddad’s shoulders. Lifting a growing seven-year-old up to do that this year made it pretty obvious it won’t be long until the grandfather more than 10 times her age won’t be able to pull that off. Next year it may have to be younger and much lighter Sunny Marie continuing that tree-topping tradition.
That there’s an empty seat at our holiday tables his year weighs heavily... the unexpected loss of my brother Tom in March tempers holiday joy. The best response was my niece Kelley’s determination to continue his Christmas Eve gumbo feast. Though attendance was lighter for a variety of reasons, that tradition will continue in good hands.
It’s also a time for holiday memories. The Santa, reindeer and sleigh hand-crafted by my father that was a part of holiday decorations down at 12th and Main Street. An early 1950s Christmas in Crested Butte, the year of the “big snow” when getting to the street in front of my aunt and uncle’s Elk Avenue home necessitated a walk through a tunnel from the front door. Last year transporting the immediate family to Albuquerque for Christmas with Tony, including a few dozen El Modelo tamales on Christmas Eve.
Now that I’ve imposed this holiday therapy session on you, it’s apparent there’s much to be personally thankful for this holiday season. The “Reason for the Season” is unchanged. Family is still the most important part of annual activities, though more complicated by the unavoidable evolution of relationships and events. While it’s easy to get caught up in temporary disappointments, there are many more reasons for celebration.
Christmas is still Merry and the New Year will be Happy.
Merry Christmas!
Holiday comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com