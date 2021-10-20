Voters are assessing education these days as our community decides where, how and what students should learn. School boards and bond issues seem linked as we weigh how best to address the challenge of Thomas Jefferson that democracy depends on a well-educated body politic.
My career has encompassed law, health care and government service, but not education. Nonetheless, since these decisions are made in an election, we non-professionals get to have our say. A dose of humility is a good foundation for becoming both a better voter and a better school board member. For those who are light on humility, just reflect on a child’s or grandchild’s relative knowledge of TV remotes or iPhones compared to yours.
We all used to be students, and so have our own subjective insights as to what worked for us, and what did not. But that may be an unreliable framework for decisions about education in the 21st century, somewhat akin to driving by looking at the rear-view mirror. Those taking our kids into the future should be looking ahead, not ruing what has passed.
What to teach
Intense arguments about curriculum have infused education since 1528, when a young graduate student at St. Andrew’s College in Edinburgh disagreed with the school’s hierarchy about the curriculum. Among his new-fangled ideas: that the Bible should be made available to students, rather than have its principles proclaimed by the priests who dominated the faculty. The head of the school dealt with such dissent rather directly; he had the young man burned at the stake. Who knew that today’s social media rants could be an improvement?
Five centuries later, setting aside high-minded but detail-light campaign slogans of being “for kids,” we must address long-term issues of how best to adjust traditional curriculum models for an age where the volume of information is ever-increasing, instantly available and not always reliable. Students need to learn how to process facts by asking the right questions. It’s a matter of “how” as well as “what” do you know.
How to teach
Over the years I have generally found it advisable to defer to people who know more about something than I do. One of my sons — consider that a disclaimer of any objectivity — ran a middle school for close to a decade and developed a course he entitled “Approaches to Reasoning” for the 8th graders. Its curriculum was unstructured, with the starting point to be decided by the students. My son’s view was that this facilitated a desire to learn.
For example, one year he asked his young charges to choose the topic and was told they wanted to study the then-popular “Twilight” movies and books, with narratives driven by vampires and the un-dead. So, they started there, but they were soon exploring different concepts of life after death, reading passages from Plato and Thomas Aquinas.
The class then returned to “Twilight” as students watched scenes from the film both with, and without, the background music. The missing score rendered it far less dramatic. That then led them to learn how music can convey a message or a mood. Studying music of the afterlife introduced them to classical opera, Bach’s funeral mass and Broadway shows.
Stage shows, in turn, led them to study the difference between illusion and reality, from magic to Einstein’s theory of relativity and quantum theory. Quantum mechanics in middle school? Small wonder they can help us program the remote. Such is the potential these days, with the right vision, the right leadership.
Where to teach
But even the best teachers need a surrounding structure conducive to education. The bond issue to modernize the flagship high school of the Grand Valley seems to have addressed many of the concerns of those who are often hesitant to support such measures. The process has been transparent and the demonstration of need has been great.
Colorado Mesa University has shown that the benefits of modernizing an educational environment are not restricted to the classroom. Its growth expanded our local economy with hundreds of jobs and thousands of students and enhanced our cultural and athletic amenities, like a pinball lighting each spot it touches.
For many years I worked as the CEO of one of the nation’s only independent health insurance carriers not based in a metropolitan area. One of my key goals was to keep the company, with its hundreds of jobs, in this community. This required recruiting skilled employees, from entry-level to executive. Getting the right people in the right jobs meant attracting workers to Mesa County from other areas. To do so, we leveraged those things about western Colorado that persuaded all of us to come or to stay. Those appeals quickly fade in the face of inferior schools.
We are a prudent community when it comes to public spending. But there is a difference between frugality and miserliness. Transforming teaching and the schools where it occurs are like two edges of a pair of scissors: sharpening only one does little to improve performance. Sharpening both builds a sound “approach to reasoning” demanded for the future.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.