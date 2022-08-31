In response to “Divided: How to bring residents together for Wolves,” our suggestion is for self-appointed experts to stop pontificating and lecturing to ranchers about the “negligible” impacts of wolves. It further drives a wedge in relationships when you are unaware or choose to ignore all the collaborative work taking place between ranchers, agencies and other organizations working to solve problems.
In this latest salvo focused on the perceived benefits of wolves while glossing over the impact to ranchers, we’re treated to a temporary, non-resident’s opinion about all of the things we don’t need to worry about as packs of large apex predators are released in western Colorado.
Caroline Bonfield laments that she is “dismayed” about the divide over wolf reintroduction, “and this is driven by a lot of needless fear-mongering and misinformation going around about wolves;” yet Ms. Bonfield is responsible for significantly contributing to the misinformation.
For example, her comment of “a minimum population of 750 wolves is the minimum for a self-sustaining population in the state” is an opinion incorrectly stated as a fact. That number of wolves is wishful thinking on behalf of WildEarth Guardians. In 1995-1996, as the result of a forced federal recovery program, 31 Canadian gray wolves were released in Yellowstone National Park, and 35 wolves were released in Central Idaho. The recovery goal within the Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf Recovery Area of 300 wolves and 30 breeding pairs for three consecutive years was reached in 2002. There are now more than 2,000 wolves thriving across the Northern Rockies recovery area and beyond (including Colorado). Furthermore, the northern gray wolf recovery program encompassed portions of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana with a total estimated population of 3.5 million people. Colorado’s current population is 5.7 million and is projected to be an estimated 8.1 million by 2050. Asserting that Colorado must have 750 wolves is not merely wishful thinking, it’s willful ignorance of the complex landscape wolves will have to survive in.
Let’s talk predators. If you’re a young out-of-state intern suggesting how other people should live, perhaps you haven’t encountered any coyotes, bears or mountain lions in your brief visit to Colorado. If you’re a farmer or rancher on the landscape, predators are ingrained in the fabric of your life, and are a year-round management consideration for protecting crops and livestock; and yes, we really do see predators on a daily basis.
Here’s what we know from ranchers impacted by wolves in other states, and our North Park rancher that has been dealing with depredating wolves this year: volunteer NGO’s and individuals quickly disappear as soon as the work starts on implementing non-lethal control measures. The volunteers that showed up in Walden only lasted a few of days, giving reasons such as it was too cold and too remote; yet ranching with wolves is now a year-round burden. Many of the volunteers that wanted to “help” in Walden, actually had no interest in helping the rancher, they were just hoping for the opportunity to see a wolf.
Colorado farmers, ranchers and ag groups are working collaboratively with numerous individuals and organizations to successfully navigate the complex path of wolf recovery in Colorado. Before pushing ideas on how farmers and ranchers should operate, it would be appreciated if interested parties would do their homework first.
Bonfield notes that there is compensation in place for ranchers. That is the true work in progress that she mentions. Currently, there is not a sustainable source of funding for compensation. There is no answer for the producer asking how they will be compensated for the 6 or 7 generations of livestock genetics being lost in a single wolf attack overnight. There is no answer for the rancher incurring lost income because of the stress on the livestock caused by the wolves. Non-lethal deterrents are suggested for the rancher that sees a wolf chase, bite, maim, or kill one of his cows or sheep; yet non-lethal deterrents are very costly, and oftentimes ineffective.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has held numerous meetings across the state providing a process where these conversations are taking place, and requesting public input. The meetings have been contentious but aimed at reducing conflicts. Rather than asking how to bring residents together for the wolves, the real question is how to bring residents together to keep the fabric of rural Colorado from unraveling due to losses from wolf introduction.
Bonnie Brown is Executive Director of the Colorado Wool Growers Association. Janie Van Winkle is the past president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.