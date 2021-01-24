By RIECKE CLAUSSEN
LINCOLN PARK. Nearly the last vestige of green space in the heart of a city seemingly determined to emulate so many other growing metropolitan areas, sacrificing the remnants of small-town character for a planner’s vision of the future.
Lincoln Park. One of the last places in the city where families can still have a quiet family picnic or a birthday party, play volleyball or throw a Frisbee on green grass not yet occupied by our ever-growing homeless population.
Lincoln Park. A great place where seniors, living modestly in retirement, can join together to play nine holes of golf on a sunny afternoon without having to drive 30 minutes to get to the course.
Lincoln Park. Where folks gather on quiet mornings to play pickleball or tennis and can find a close-by place to park. Some folks just want to walk their dog and enjoy a quiet moment in the fresh air.
But alas, it’s also the Lincoln Park, where Rockies games, 4th of July celebrations, graduation ceremonies, various football and baseball games, band concerts and other events overflow the parking lot causing people to seek parking space throughout the residential neighborhood and walk many blocks to get to the activities. For some events, one can even see 10-20 school buses lining up along Gunnison Avenue when the parking lot overflows.
What to do? Well, judging by current proposals from planners, who likely don’t live anywhere near Lincoln Park, add even more attractions, build a community center, maybe an ice skating rink to attract ice hockey teams.
But wait, what about the parking problem? Simple, just eliminate some or all of the golf course and maybe even some of the other green grass and trees and replace them with asphalt and concrete.
Have you ever had a song stick in your head on constant replay? I guess this phenomenon is called an earworm. Lately, my earworm dates back to 1970 and the song “Big Yellow Taxi.” I can’t seem to stop hearing Joni Mitchell singing the lyrics “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
I’m not sure we need a community center but, if we do, the city has more and better options than to cram yet another activity into Lincoln Park. Even though those who have developed the current plan claim to have received community input, I fear the idea of “developing” Lincoln Park and other green spots within city boundaries has been percolating behind the scenes for a long time. Seems like I remember a proposal to sell part of the park to build college dormitories. I remember a few years back when the city planners “developed” a number of plans to completely revamp Lincoln Park, some of which would have all but eliminated much of the green space. Remember when the city wanted to sell Lilac Park to a car dealership? As Maslow once opined, to a man whose only tool is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. To a city with money, sometimes every empty space becomes a target for more development.
I believe that the folks who choose to run for City Council are good-hearted and are motivated to make Grand Junction a great place to live. But, too often, it seems like some of these same good-hearted elected officials become enamored with the idea that spending money on ever more elaborate (and expensive) projects is the answer.
Now, we have a small, very fervent, group pushing for a community center and I’m sure some believe Lincoln Park would be a great location, I think the operative word describing this group is “small.” I’m afraid the majority of people who now enjoy Lincoln Park and value its contribution to the character of Grand Junction, along with folks who moved to Grand junction to get away from over-developed metropolitan areas, would miss the beauty of a relatively peaceful green enclave as we rush to “develop” every empty space. Joni was right, “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
Let’s all listen carefully to the candidates for City Council as they discuss their plans for our growing community and how to spend taxpayers money.
Riecke Claussen is a retired Mesa County sheriff. The Claussens have owned a residence adjacent to Lincoln Park and have watched activities come and go over the last 60 years.