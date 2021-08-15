By STEVE MANDELL
Call him crazy, but Bill Wade likes politics. Wade believes politics, done right, improves life in western Colorado. He says he was born a conservative Republican. His father, Troy, served in the Colorado General Assembly from Teller County. Bill Wade has been active in Mesa County Republican politics since his return to Grand Junction in 2012. But now, he is a conservative without a party.
He changed his registration from Republican to unaffiliated after Jan 6. “For me,” Wade explains, “the straw that broke the camel’s back was the willingness of the previous president to basically say ‘I am above the law. I can say and do pretty much whatever I want. And if you don’t do what I want you to do, then you’re not a Republican anymore.’”
Wade is not alone. Republicans have lost nearly 1,000 registered voters from the county rolls so far this year. During the same time, there has been a gain of more than 2,300 unaffiliated voters (per the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office). And this year, for the first time, unaffiliated voters outnumber Republicans in Mesa County.
Bill Wade isn’t surprised. “There’s been a very large change in the willingness to compromise. The party’s approach has hardened to the point of ‘if you’re not with us on every issue, you’re against us.’ There is no alternative position.”
Scott Beilfuss, co-chair of the Mesa County Democratic Party, isn’t surprised either. “We’ve talked to former Republicans who dropped their party affiliation after January 6th. It’s definitely a move away from the extreme right. They wish that Republicans would be a real Republican Party again. They’re frustrated with the concentration on extremist issues instead of working on the things that are right in front of us needing attention.”
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that County Republican Party Chairman Kevin McCarney has a completely different take about why people are leaving the Republican Party. “A hundred percent of it ties into dissatisfaction with the election of 2020. A lot of the people here are upset with what they think happened, not particularly in Colorado, but in other states. They don’t see much fight from the national Republican Party.”
Not everyone thinks the increase in unaffiliated voters threatens Republican dominance. First, the growing number of disenchanted Republicans has not translated into Democratic Party growth in Mesa County. Actually, there are almost 200 fewer registered Democrats today than there were at the end of last year.
“There is a distrust of both parties,” acknowledges Democratic Party co-chair Beilfuss. He points out that young voters are a major issue. “They don’t vote a lot. They don’t want to be staunch Democrats or staunch Republicans like their grandparents. They look at both parties as being corrupt, and they are sick of endless campaigns that pander to extreme voters.”
Political scientists have repeatedly pointed out that independent voters are not a single, undifferentiated group. Some dismiss the impact of independents altogether, saying that many are apolitical, have no knowledge of the issues or the policies candidates endorse.
Then there are voters who change their registration to unaffiliated but continue to vote for their former party’s candidates. They hide their preference because, these days, being seen as a party partisan is not as socially desirable as it once was. They want to get along with family, friends, and neighbors; not be seen as an angry, closed-minded, follower of the party’s increasingly extremist positions.
But two questions stand out: Is the surge of unaffiliated voters evidence that the political landscape in Western Colorado is changing? And are there a sufficient number of moderates — both Republicans and Democrats — who are independent thinkers and so turned off by the gridlock that they are now willing to work together to find non-partisan solutions?
Bill Wade isn’t betting on it, but he does have hope. “On a lot of policy issues…the positions of the middle-of-the-road Republicans and even many of the conservative Republicans and Democrats of the Western Slope are not that far apart.”
Is someone like Bill Wade unique or are there a sizable number of independent-minded Republicans like him? “A lot of my former colleagues feel the same way I do,” he says. “The majority of conservatives who are middle-of-the-road Republicans are tired of the anger and hate.”
It would help if disenfranchised Republicans would speak out publicly. So far, few have. Wade understands.
“I think the only thing that is going to change things is if more people are willing to speak out. But then there are those who are still working here and still have to exist with these people so they feel they can’t take a chance by standing up against the party.”
But one thing seems clear. Unless more Republicans speak out, extremism is not going away by itself.
Steve Mandell is a former journalist and former director of consumer research for a Fortune 500 company. He lives half the year in Montrose.