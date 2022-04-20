By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Partisans are poised for political combat here in the highest Congressional district in the highest state in the union in a battle for the direction of the Republican Party.
In one corner is Lauren Boebert, the spirited first-term incumbent with a Glock on her hip who, like Donald Trump, rails about liberal agendas, and won’t sit by silently, even at a State of the Union address. Like Trump, she disdains working with Democrats, but joins like-minded Republicans from California to Georgia to champion an uncompromising national agenda.
In the other corner is Don Coram, a Montrose rancher who entered politics after a long career in the private sector and, like Ronald Reagan, now seeks to go to Washington at an age when others are content to collect social security. While Coram’s conservative credentials are undeniable both on government spending and social issues, he has a record of working with others, including those with different views, to pass laws focused on rural Colorado.
Both candidates claim a “conservative” mantle and the contest illustrates the difference between the Reagan and Trump definitions of that term. As voters consider a Republican brand for the future, they might contrast the candidates by considering their past presidential role models, and the effectiveness of their quite-different approaches.
Relationships with Republicans
Ronald Reagan asserted an 11th Commandment, in addition to the 10 in Exodus: “Thou Shalt Not Speak Ill of a Fellow Republican.” The rationale for this inclusive approach was his view that the critical domestic issue for conservatives was whether to address public problems with government programs or with free-market solutions that empowered individuals in the private sector. Reagan embraced Republicans who embraced the private sector, even moderates like the Vice President he selected, George H.W. Bush, who had criticized Reagan’s financial theories as “voodoo economics.”
Donald Trump’s view was that dissent from Republicans warranted all-out personal counter-attacks, even to the point of calling combat veterans who had been tortured as prisoners-of-war “losers” if they criticized him. He demanded an unquestioning commitment to him personally. Even loyal conservative supporters like Mike Pence or Liz Cheney would be vilified and excommunicated if they strayed even once.
Working with adversaries
Reagan and Trump each presided in the White House with Democrats in charge of Congress. Reagan met repeatedly with Democratic leaders. When he couldn’t persuade them, he addressed his arguments to the American people in public and compromised in private. The result was the enactment of laws from immigration reform to tax cuts, with some success. Reagan entered office with double-digit inflation and unemployment; he left a booming economy for his successors.
By contrast, Trump’s meetings with Democratic leaders usually ended with insults on both sides, mutual finger-pointing and no legislative agreement. Like Barak Obama, Trump used executive orders for temporary solutions that pleased his core supporters, but which could — and did — change with the next election.
Political vision
Reagan articulated his ideology of conservatism over many decades, and implemented it over two terms as governor of California. His approach was unchanging, whether voters overwhelmingly rejected it, as in 1964, or resoundingly affirmed it, as in 1984.
Trump came to office with the least-defined ideological agenda in modern times, campaigning instead on the promise that he could “Make America Great Again.” But he channeled the resentment of millions who felt frustrated with the direction of the country, ignored by national decision-makers and disdained by the Democratic nominee. Trump deftly adopted Republican conservatism, going from praising Planned Parenthood in the first Republican debate in 2016 to being unequivocally “pro-life” for the first time in his life.
Trump governed as a conservative in some things, but not others. He adopted Paul Ryan’s tax bill and Mitch McConnell’s slate of judicial appointees, but rejected conservative principles such as balanced budgets or ending tariffs. Perhaps the most glaring break concerned foreign policy. Reagan strengthened alliances among democracies and went nose-to-nose with Russia, demanding that the Berlin Wall be torn down, ultimately leading to the end of the Cold War. Trump viewed geopolitical alliances like NATO as financial drains, and argued that there wasn’t much difference between Russia and America.
The final word
The tone of these different types of conservatism is found in their final words from the White House. Reagan’s last message as President was to implore America to remain “a shining city on a hill,” a beacon of liberty for freedom-lovers throughout the world.
Having lost his claim to overturn the election results in a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives, Trump’s last message was for his supporters to “fight like hell.” He then stood silent as his supporters stormed Congress to prevent the peaceful passage of power.
As residents in the rarefied air of the 3rd Congressional District choose a direction of conservatism for the future, national forces have contributed millions of dollars to get the candidate they prefer to advance their own agendas for our water and our way of life. But it is the rugged independence of Colorado voters that will determine which voice speaks from, and for, our Rocky Mountains.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.