By JIM SPEHAR
Some topics demand a columnist’s attention no matter what else is happening. Yesterday’s 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the heroics aboard United Flight 93 that prevented a third attack targeting our nation’s capital, among them.
For the past week, you’ve once again seen, heard and read about 9/11. Cable channel documentaries, news stories recounting where folks were on that tragic day, memories of survivors, of those lost and their families, stories about first responders — all that and more.
On past anniversaries I’ve recounted my own recollections of first learning about the attacks, daylong worries about a niece attending college in New York City, a near miss by a nephew slated to interview at Cantor Fitzgerald, the loss of a couple of family friends who worked in the towers at that firm, and helping organize local memorial gatherings in the years immediately following 9/11.
I did feel some obligation this week to do that again, accompanied by worries about repeating myself after 18 years of commentary on these and other pages. A 20th anniversary is, after all, a signature event no matter what we’re commemorating. And, though I haven’t done anniversary columns every year since Sept. 11, 2001, I feared seeming disrespectful of the nearly 3,000 who died in the attacks.
Other suitable topics were obvious.
A rudderless Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, with the elected clerk AWOL for a month now and her suspended deputy facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Local and national election-fraud true believers still unable to provide substantive documentation of wrongdoing. Hometown docs and other medical professionals offering public counterpoint to the handful of anti-vax colleagues protesting the idea that individual rights might also be accompanied by ethical responsibilities to those they care for. A school district and college (and this newspaper) seemingly pleased that there have been “only” 91 (62 in District 51 and 29 at Colorado Mesa University as I write) students and a handful of staff members with new COVID infections that might have been prevented by more sensible mask and vaccination policies.
Then it struck me.
In the intervening 20 years, we’ve managed as Americans to discard post-9/11 unity, the feeling that we’re all in this together, that we need to care for and about one another. We’ve seen and helped our public discourse degenerate into blame games, blatant partisanship that hampers public decision-making, over-reliance on “facts” obtained solely from sources slanted toward personal biases, and the idea that fact-checking and truth are somehow “fake news.”
All powered by a phenomenon still taking baby steps as towers crumbled, a portion of the Pentagon burned and passengers and crew died in rural Pennsylvania. As I once read in a USA Today commentary: “Lies, of course, are not new either. But social media can turn a breeze into a hurricane.”
Let’s recall 9/11/01.
George W. Bush was reading to kids in a Florida elementary school when an aide whispered news of the first attack. He was known back then as “Shrub,” a derogatory term distinguishing him unfavorably from the first President Bush, his father. Criticized initially for looking just as shocked and confused as the rest of us, Bush rose to the occasion to guide a nation and the world through the aftermath of horrors. He’s now remembered honorably for that leadership, 20 years of subsequent Middle East conflicts aside. Former prosecutor Rudy Giuliani became “America’s Mayor” via quick decisions and actions. His legacy will more likely revolve around recent political buffoonery.
To help reassure a frightened nation, members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, sang an a cappella rendition of “God Bless America.” Think that would happen today? The answer may be the conduct of some members of Congress in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, “Stop the Steal” machinations and attacks on voting rights following losses in the 2020 elections.
On the 20th anniversary of tragedy, while considering how we’ve devolved as a society since Sept. 11, 2001, I’m reminded of something I heard my late friend Ed Quillen say when he was a Denver Post columnist.
“We need to develop a political culture of neighbors who need to get along,” Ed cautioned, “rather than a culture of interest groups that need to be confrontational.”
Too naïve in today’s world? Perhaps. But vitally necessary.
Jim Spehar keeps hoping the pendulum will swing back to a more collaborative time. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.