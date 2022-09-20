Here in Colorado and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices.
For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to be pried loose.
After years of calling on Congress to make prescription drugs more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help millions of seniors, including 930,000 Colorado Medicare recipients, save money on their medications. That, in and of itself, is huge. But the new law, passed by Congress and quickly signed by President Biden, will significantly help in other ways. It will also limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month for people on Medicare and put a $2,000 annual cap on what seniors in Medicare Part D plans will have to pay out of pocket for their medications. The new law makes shingles and other vaccines free, and it keeps the heat on drug companies by penalizing them if they raise prices higher than the inflation rate.
It’s estimated the law will save Medicare, and therefore American taxpayers, hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years by lowering out-of-control drug prices.
This is a historic victory, and it couldn’t come at a more needed time. For too long, Americans have had to pay three times more for their medications than people in other countries pay for the same drugs. And with the impact of inflation on all of us, seniors who worked hard their entire lives, raising families, building this country and giving back to their communities, shouldn’t have to choose between filling a prescription or buying gas and groceries.
For millions of seniors, this new law is genuinely life changing. On behalf of our 670,000 AARP Colorado members, we thank Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Representatives Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter for the courage and leadership they demonstrated by standing up to Big Pharma and supporting this milestone legislation.
However, as sweet as this victory is, the fight is not over. Drug companies are already spending millions to overturn the new law and stifle competition so they can drive up their high profits and keep charging Americans the highest prices in the world for the drugs they need.
We will keep fighting here in Colorado and across the country, and we won’t back down until all Americans 50-plus can afford their medication. It’s the right thing to do, and older Americans deserve nothing less.
Bob Murphy is the State Director of the Colorado AARP and the former mayor of Lakewood.