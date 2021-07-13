By ARELIA QUINTAS SAUCEDO
Many people say I have an old soul, because ever since I was a child, I’ve been strongly drawn to helping seniors. For the past few years, I’ve been able to put that lifelong passion into my job as a home care worker.
But it’s been really difficult to make a living in this field I love, since my wages are so low and I’m still recovering physically and financially from falling extremely ill with COVID-19. That’s why I’m urging all of Colorado’s elected leaders to invest in quality home care services and good union jobs, so that workers like me can continue to be there for our aging population.
Right now, I have four home care clients, who are all in their 80s and 90s. I help with the full range of their daily activities that allow them to live at home with dignity, including meal preparation, bathing, medication reminders and taking them to doctor’s appointments. In addition to supporting their physical health, I also help boost their mood by taking them for walks and genuinely listening to them.
During the pandemic, home care workers throughout our state have kept seniors and people with disabilities safe. I would go out into the world and run all my clients’ errands so they wouldn’t have to, and when I returned I would sanitize their homes. But my employer didn’t supply me with enough personal protective equipment for my own safety, such as masks, and I contracted COVID last winter.
I had a terrible fever, body shakes, coughing, vomiting, and the worst headaches I’ve ever experienced. My chest felt so heavy that I couldn’t catch my breath or get out of bed. I had to stop work for two weeks, and to this day I’m still experiencing extreme fatigue. Thankfully, I’m covered by my husband’s health insurance, but many home care workers do not have access to affordable health care.
Just like other home care workers, I don’t have any paid sick days, and didn’t get a paycheck while I was sick. My husband and I are still trying to dig ourselves out of a financial hole. I only make $15.39 an hour — many Colorado home care workers make less — so we’ve had little savings to fall back on. We’re behind on our energy and water bills, and it’s a struggle to put food on the table for our two children.
Experiences like mine have driven thousands of home care workers to leave the profession altogether, at a time when our state is rapidly aging. Currently, seniors make up almost 15% of our state’s population, and there will be more than a million Coloradans over the age of 65 by the end of this decade. The majority of seniors would like to age at home, but they simply can’t find the home care services they need.
For too long, home care work has been devalued and disrespected, which has created high turnover and a severe workforce shortage. The majority of home care workers are women of color, and almost a third are immigrants like myself. I came here from Mexico because I believed that America was where I could make my dreams come true, and I still hold that hope. But despite being called essential, home care workers have been held down by racial and gender discrimination, and excluded from protections enjoyed by other American workers.
In order to solve this crisis, we have been calling on Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers to utilize funding from the most recent economic stimulus bill passed by Congress. In addition, we are asking the governor’s administration to convene a wage board, available under state law, which would investigate low pay in the home care industry. A wage board would give those of us who provide care a seat at the table in the decision-making process, so we can advocate for decent compensation that recruits and retains workers.
At the national level, we’ve been fighting for President Joe Biden’s plan to invest $400 billion in order to expand access to home- and community-based services, raise wages, widen job training, and help make sure workers have a union voice.
With all my heart, I’m urging our state and federal elected officials to fix our broken home care system. Home care workers have been the first line of defense for our clients during the pandemic, and we will continue to be essential as the population ages. Our work powers the rest of the economy, allowing clients’ family members to go to their jobs and earn a living. By treating home care workers with respect, we can ensure Colorado has a fair economic recovery, and the workforce needed to provide quality care for families moving forward.
Arelia Quintas Saucedo is a home care worker, mother of two and member leader of Colorado Care Workers Unite. She lives in Rifle.