With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and the reaction throughout Britain as hundreds of thousands waited for hours or even days to pay their final respects, I heard of an American who said he was glad he lived in a republic, since he disdains such personality cults. Despite my devotion to our Republic, I must disagree with this assessment of the passing of this extraordinary monarch. We should distinguish popularity from poignancy.
The personification of an ideal
There is a difference between a “personality” cult and the personification of noble qualities so seldom seen these days. Celebrity can arise over the way a song is sung (Elvis, Beyonce) or the dynamism of spoken words (Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama) or athletic prowess (Tom Brady, David Beckham). C.S. Lewis observed that countries that do not have a monarch tend to elevate film stars, athletes and musicians to the status of royalty.
Queen Elizabeth II drew crowds as well, but did so by the way she lived her life, day in, day out. Her adult years were spent in a fishbowl, for all to see. She did not seek such prominence; she wanted to marry a farmer so she could spend her life among the animals and wildlife she so loved. But the crown was thrust upon her through the actions of her uncle, who chose a marriage that required him to relinquish his position to be king, ultimately placing Elizabeth into the position of monarch.
Unlike more mundane celebrities, Elizabeth was esteemed not for playing to the crowd, but for her seven-decade journey marked by duty, dignity and discipline, traits universally admired though seldom seen consistently in a public life. She was loved for her grace and graciousness that enabled the humblest person to feel comfortable with her. She brought both a sense of balance that covered the occasional faux pas of a visitor breaching protocol, and a sense of humor that inaugurated the 2012 London Olympics by welcoming James Bond to her chamber and celebrated her 70th anniversary as Queen by a televised cup of tea with … Paddington Bear.
The era
This unique combination of decorum, duty, strength, humility and humor appeared just when the monarchy needed it most. The last century saw England devolve from the most powerful country on earth, an Empire on which the sun never set, to a more modest place as first among equals in the British Commonwealth and an uneasy partner with the European Union.
But as England shrank, its Queen grew in stature. Elizabeth walked as an equal with Churchill and Mandela. Even as a Princess, she so impressed Gandhi that he handwove a wedding present. In a world whose leaders were mostly strong men, she effortlessly dominated each meeting, but did so in a way that they didn’t mind.
Unlike more common and commonplace political figures, she did not reign by what she thought was popular but by what she thought was right. In so doing, she eased the path for her countrymen — who proudly proclaim themselves “subjects” not “citizens” — to accept their new place in the world with grace and gratitude. England might not be what it was, but its monarch was a force and a presence admired by all. The people of England were prouder of their country at the end of her reign than at the beginning.
The woman
Elizabeth was sandwiched between generations of men steeped in marital discord, or worse. With an uncle who rejected the throne for a woman, and children and grandchildren who became tabloid fodder recounting their foibles, frailties and alleged felonies, Queen Elizabeth II shone as a model of rectitude. She realized that private choices are not private when you have been given — or even thrust into — a life of privilege. Amidst generations that demanded, “What about me?” she lived by a credo of “What is best for us?” She realized that the country and the culture needed a monarch and a model beyond reproach, and subjugated her personal preferences throughout her adult life for this greater good.
In so doing, she served as a silent mirror, evoking the best in people. Each person could see by the way she lived her life, where they were falling short, without a word of reproach from the Queen. To see her was to want to become more like her.
In considering this, it rang a familiar bell. For I, like many, have seen this before. If we look, we can see it sometimes in a grandmother, an aunt, a mother or a spouse. For generations, women have been making similar sacrifices for others — families or coworkers or people to whom they become somewhat of a matriarch. Elizabeth II was just such a woman. Because she presided over a people in the public eye, she was in a position to be noticed and revered for it. But the life she led was the life of many women, one of simple, selfless, and silent sacrifice. Their crowns are seldom jeweled or even seen, but their lives shine in service as brightly as this extraordinary queen.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.