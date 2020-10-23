By BOBBIE DANIEL
Too many politicians have lost sight of what it means to be a good judge. They cannot fathom what our Founding Fathers envisioned: a dispassionate person committed to fairly and accurately interpreting the law. Combine the hyper-politicization of the courts with a news media that sensationalizes in order to drive clickbait and you inevitably end up with a distorted picture of Amy Coney Barrett. That’s exactly what her detractors hope. But we deserve better. She deserves better.
As evidenced by her performance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, Amy Coney Barrett is a brilliant legal mind, a Constitutionalist committed to interpreting the law as it is written instead of making law, a patriot, and an exceptional human being to boot. She is exactly the type of person the Founding Fathers envisioned as a judge. She doesn’t believe a judge should impose his or her personal convictions; rather, he or she should dispassionately interpret the law. She knows that the Founding Fathers prescribed the role of law-making to Congress, not the courts. A justice’s role is modest: to ensure laws are consistent with the U.S. Constitution, not to regulate from the bench.
Already the machines of character assassination are at work. Some on the far left have manufactured attacks on her faith and family, even going so far as to accuse her of being a racist “white colonizer” for adopting two of her children from Haiti. Enough!
The motive for these attacks is clear: proponents of judicial activism — using the courts to create, instead of merely interpret, the law — view Barrett’s judicial restraint as a threat. But this “politics by other means”, to borrow a term originally coined by Carl von Clausewitz in reference to war, is completely inconsistent with the job description for a judge envisioned by our Founding Fathers. Conduct opposition research, identify any vulnerability, and commence attacks: Barrett is being treated as if she were a candidate for Senate!
More sophisticated liberals understand the American people are weary of such attempts at character assassination, and instead are attacking the process surrounding Barrett’s nomination. Republican Senators are hypocrites, they say, for moving forward with Barrett’s confirmation after refusing to take up the 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland by President Barack Obama. Consider the plain facts.
Presidents have a right to make judicial nominations when a vacancy occurs. At no time in our nation’s history has a President refused to do so. In nominating Barrett, President Trump followed the Constitution.
Any judicial nomination is then subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate. That was the case in 2016, when the newly elected Republican Senate —elected in large part to place a “check and balance” on President Obama — refused to take up Garland’s nomination. It is likewise true in 2020. This Senate has chosen to take up Barrett’s confirmation. The 2016 and 2018 U.S. Senate elections turned in significant part on the issue of judicial nominations in the wake of the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s 2016 death and the 2018 treatment of now-Justice Brett Kavanagh by Senate Democrats. A vote on Barrett’s confirmation is consistent with that mandate.
If Republican Senators are hypocrites for taking up a nomination in 2020 after choosing not to take up a nomination in 2016, Democratic Senators are likewise hypocrites for opposing a confirmation in 2020 after demanding a vote in 2016.
The bottom line is this: by any measure, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptional nominee to the Supreme Court. Even those who disagree with her judicial philosophy praise her intellect and fairness. The liberal author and legal scholar Noah Feldman, who served as a Supreme Court law clerk with Barrett more than 20 years ago, wrote in the wake of Barrett’s nomination that she “stood out” among the clerks: “I know her to be a brilliant and conscientious lawyer who will analyze and decide cases in good faith, applying the jurisprudential principles to which she is committed. Those are the basic criteria for being a good justice. Barrett meets and exceeds them.”
The nation pays tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Whatever your view of her judicial philosophy, she was a trailblazer for women and a sharp jurist. In nominating Barrett, Trump has chosen a woman who will serve as a new trailblazer. Her nomination should be treated with the same dignity and respect Ginsburg’s was in 1993, whose nomination was approved by a 96-3 vote. Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed.
Grand Valley resident Bobbie Daniel is founding president of Moms Empower Moms, a civic education group, serves on the board of directors for Colorado Women’s Alliance and is author of the book “Solutions from a Nobody.”