Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series on the Curecanti legislation in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. The first appeared on Sunday, March 28.
By BRUCE NOBLE
Charles and David Koch (David passed away in 2019) are the two most well-known billionaires associated with the Koch Industries oil refining empire, but their brother Bill hasn’t done badly either. He is not a mega-billionaire like his brothers and has at times engaged in legal battles with his siblings, but Bill is still estimated to be worth a cool $1.8 billion. Among his real estate holdings is the 4,500-acre Bear Ranch located in Gunnison County just to the east of Paonia, Colorado.
Alas, even billionaires have problems they can’t solve. Bear Ranch is divided in two by a strip of BLM land. Bill Koch wanted to acquire that strip of BLM land and connect both halves of his ranch. A land exchange seemed like a good way to accomplish that goal.
Koch worked with then Congressman John Salazar (D-CO3) to put together the “Central Rockies Land Exchange and National Park System Enhancement Act.” It was introduced in Congress in early 2010. In return for receiving the BLM parcel that divided Bear Ranch, Koch would have given 911 acres to the National Park Service adjacent to Blue Mesa Reservoir; he would have purchased and donated 80 acres of private land to Dinosaur National Monument; and he would have done some other things to improve access to public lands.
Things did not go as planned. The revelation that Koch had donated generously to Congressman Salazar crippled the legislation and likely contributed to Salazar’s defeat in his re-election campaign in 2010. In addition, the public protested that trading the BLM strip across Bear Ranch to Koch would deny citizens a critical access point to the Ragged Mountains Wilderness located at higher elevation above the ranch. The land exchange concept crumbled and, more than a decade later, a strip of BLM land still cuts Bill Koch’s Bear Ranch in two.
What became of the 911 acres near Blue Mesa Reservoir? Bill Koch did indeed purchase this parcel in anticipation of the ill-fated land exchange. Although not currently on the market, the property was up for sale for several years for $2 million. Buyers had the option of subdividing the land into five sections. The most recent real estate listing accurately conveyed the fact that the acreage teems with wildlife and has commanding views of Blue Mesa Reservoir and the Dillon Pinnacles to the north. Given the remarkable natural resource values inherent in this property and its proximity to public lands, what a shame it would be to see this land subdivided.
The legislation embedded in the CORE Act that would officially authorize Curecanti National Recreation Area offers alluring possibilities for Bill Koch’s 911 acres overlooking Blue Mesa Reservoir. Under the provisions of the CORE Act, Curecanti National Recreation Area could acquire land within its boundaries through “donation, purchase from willing sellers with donated or appropriated funds, transfer from another federal agency, or exchange.” Somewhere in this mix, there could be the makings of a deal between Bill Koch and the National Park Service.
There is one minor hitch in the acquisition process, however. Bill Koch’s beautiful 911-acre property will be mostly, but not entirely, within National Park Service boundaries once the CORE Act is passed by Congress. Before that happens, Congress could simply alter the boundary line just slightly to bring Koch’s land entirely within Curecanti National Recreation Area. This simple act would not commit Bill Koch or the National Park Service to anything, but it would certainly make it easier to possibly make a deal.
Time will tell whether Bill Koch will ever be able to unify both halves of his Bear Ranch. In the meantime, structuring the Curecanti legislation in such a way that provides an opportunity for the National Park Service to acquire the property adjacent to Blue Mesa Reservoir would finally fulfill the purpose Koch had in mind when he acquired the property in the first place. In the short-term, it would be wonderful if a land trust could step in and purchase the property in anticipation of eventual National Park Service acquisition. Or perhaps Bill Koch would be motivated to donate this property to the National Park Service as an act of good faith? Either way, there aren’t many pieces of property like this in Colorado and the opportunity to see it owned by the American public is just too good to miss.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.