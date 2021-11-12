By GREG WALCHER
A tyrannical Tsar once said, “I do not rule Russia. Ten thousand clerks do.” Funny, even a despot like Nicholas I knew he couldn’t control everything. I sometimes wish more government officials were big enough to admit that.
This week many pundits are making hay of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm openly laughing at a question about high gasoline prices. While attending a climate conference in Glasgow, she spoke on Bloomberg TV about Biden Administration energy policies. Asked what her plan was to increase American oil production, she laughed out loud. “That is hilarious,” she hooted. “Would that I had the magic wand on this.”
Then in a more serious if somewhat condescending tone, she explained, “Oil is a global market, it is controlled by a cartel, the cartel is called OPEC, and they made a decision (not to increase production.)”
In a way, I found her response refreshing, because it is so rare for any government official to admit they don’t control everything. Or in her case, anything. Remember, she heads the U.S. Department of Energy, which does not produce a single barrel of oil, cubic foot of natural gas, or pound of coal. It doesn’t build wind machines, solar panels or hydropower generators, or anything else related to actual energy. So her denial of any magic wand was almost heartening.
Almost, because there are two aspects of this issue that make Granholm’s laughter seem misplaced. First, OPEC’s complete control of the global oil market is not a fact, nor an unchangeable fate — it is a choice. Second, she may not have the magic wand to address domestic production, but she sits in the same Cabinet Room with officials who do. DOE doesn’t actually make energy policy. It is not the source of stifling regulations, unending impact studies, lawsuits and other delays — that would be the Environmental Protection Agency. Nor does DOE control the availability of vast oil reserves held on U.S. public lands — that would be the Interior Department.
Nevertheless, Granholm’s appearance was to discuss overall Biden Administration policies on oil production and energy issues. So her denial of any influence over the market rang hollow, especially because recent history so clearly shows how government policies can and do affect energy production.
In previous columns, I have quoted every president from Nixon to Trump (1973-2020) touting the importance of weaning America from its historic dependence on Middle East oil. No president in that half-century has failed to mention it among his highest goals (Obama put a 10-year deadline on it). All of them prioritized alternative energy sources in varying degrees, but always in combination with increasing domestic production to end the reliance on foreign oil.
Granholm, though, tweeted the same day about the Biden plan, “We need to diversify our energy sector so we are no longer reliant on cartels raising energy prices on hard-working Americans. That’s the Biden plan.” Make no mistake — “diversify” means anything but increased domestic production. It means eliminating the use of fossil fuels. One result has been a plummeting of American oil production.
By the end of 2021, DOE analysis expects U.S. oil output to fall as low as 11 million barrels per day (bpd). That is remarkable, considering the impact of the previous four years of government policy that supported increased domestic production, including on federal lands and the outer continental shelf. U.S. production had gone from nearly 13 million bpd in 2019 to 19.51 million bpd by the end of 2020. So just over a year ago, the largest producer of oil in the world, and its largest exporter, was not Saudi Arabia, nor Iraq, nor any other member of OPEC — it was the United States.
The slowdown of domestic production, and the recent refusal of OPEC to pick up the slack, has caused gas prices to spike at the pump. It has also raised the price of crude oil significantly, prompting Granholm to wonder, “If $80 a barrel doesn’t incentivize oil companies to get off the sidelines, I’m not sure what will.”
She of all people shouldn’t have to wonder what might lead to more domestic oil production. I suspect she already knows that the policies she advocates will not accomplish that.
Recent history proves that government policies can have a dramatic impact on oil production and energy independence. Whether such policies are good in the long-term can be debated, but either way, it is a little disingenuous to laugh at the suggestion that government might be able to influence the global energy market.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.