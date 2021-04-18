By STEVE ERKENBRACK
I appreciate the impassioned purity of political activists. However, as each party has increasingly come to view the other as not just wrong, but malevolent, they begin to consider compromise as a Faustian “deal with the devil.” Problems arise when this seeps into elected officials whose job is to write laws as a collective, working with dozens of colleagues who have different perspectives. Proclaiming “I will not compromise” may be savvy politics for the base, but it undercuts the foundation of our country’s legacy. Our government was crafted through compromise. It’s greatest accomplishments for more than two centuries have been hewn from compromise.
Creating the Constitution
We can start at the beginning. The U.S. Constitution was an epitome of political compromises. The 13 colonies were a diverse patchwork quilt of cultures, countries of origin, religions, farms, shops, and seaports. Melding the ambitions of a few large states with those of a sizable number of small states demanded the modification of political positions. Our founders compromised on issues from international trade to how to count the enslaved in a census; from the election of the president to the composition of Congress. Indeed, the Framers designed Congress so that future laws would be enacted through compromise. It then required a further compromise, the Bill of Rights, in order to secure the adoption of the Constitution. The Founders created the greatest governing documents in the history of the world, all through compromise.
The most difficult issue for our founders to resolve was that of slavery. Arresting its growth was expressly deferred for 20 years, and left to future generations to settle. Tensions around slavery flared throughout the first half of the 19th century, which were defused year after year by repeated compromises formulated by three senators: Daniel Webster of Massachusetts (anti-slavery), John C. Calhoun of South Carolina (pro-slavery), and Henry Clay of Kentucky (“the Great Compromiser”). For decades, these three staved off the threat of civil war.
The Lens of History
Of course, civil war eventually came. But the importance of those earlier compromises becomes crystal clear through the lens of history. The survival of the United States depended on the North winning, and that was brought about by the combination of Lincoln’s leadership and the industrial might of the North, which had grown to dominance by 1860. In retrospect, without those decades of compromises wrought by Webster, Calhoun, and Clay, the South would have successfully seceded in the first half of the century, extending slavery indefinitely and preempting America as the international bulwark of liberty in the world wars of the 20th century.
As the country has moved into our lifetimes, the highlights of our history have continued to be those of compromise. Every Civil Rights law enacted in the 1950s and 1960s, guided by first Senator and then President Lyndon B. Johnson, was criticized for being too much of a “compromise.” But LBJ realized the value of progress over time, with each bill building on the foundation of its predecessor. The ensuing decades saw the continued value of accommodation. Ronald Reagan compromised with Tip O’Neil, and built the tax structure that led to the internet boom of Silicon Valley in the 1990s. George W. Bush compromised with Ted Kennedy to infuse resources in education for the young and to create a Medicare drug benefit for the young at heart.
Similar success occurred in foreign policy. In the 1990s, George H.W. Bush compromised his objectives in the first Gulf War and assembled the most diverse international array of armed forces in history against the aggression of Saddam Hussein: democracies and dictators, former colonial powers and former colonies, Israelis and Arabs all fought side-by-side in the repulsion of Iraq from Kuwait.
Differentiating Principles and Politics
A key focus in the value of compromise is to differentiate political positions from core principles. That can have surprising results.
In 1978, California had a measure on the state ballot to prohibit gays and lesbians from teaching in public schools. Although there were pockets of opposition, the initiative was far ahead in the polls. Harvey Milk, the gay activist in San Francisco, determined that only one thing could defeat the measure: enlisting the support of Ronald Reagan for gay rights.
Unsurprisingly, Reagan’s advisors strongly advised against it; Reagan was preparing to make his last attempt for the White House in 1980, and supporting gay rights could erode support in his base. But Reagan compromised his politics, and actively campaigned against the measure, and he did so on principle. In his conservative ideology, government had no business disadvantaging sexual preferences. He wrote op-eds, campaigned actively, and turned the tide. California’s anti-gay measure lost. Reagan was elected president two years later, and re-elected in 1984 with the greatest margin since George Washington.
Today’s leaders would be well served to learn from history, and leave the “no compromise” lexicon for debate clubs, websites, and media pundits. Government of these diverse United States demands the persistent pursuit of a more perfect union as our legacy of liberty. The next step often requires the wisdom to compromise
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. Over the years, he has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.