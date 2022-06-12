By THE HOPEWEST BOARD OF DIRECTORS
To sustainably and successfully grow, especially in the health care business, you need an inspiring leader who is willing to take thoughtful risks, solve complicated problems and cast an infinite vision people will follow. We believe HopeWest’s founding President and CEO, Christy Whitney, has done just that. As she announces her retirement after almost 30 years of service to the organization she started, we wanted to celebrate what she’s accomplished — with the support of so many, and warmly usher in her successor, Cassie Mitchell.
Christy’s passion to provide access to hospice and palliative care in support of the ideal of “dying with dignity” is noble. We know it has not been an easy feat to destigmatize hospice — death is still a concept people have a very hard time talking about and dealing with. And yet, we believe HopeWest has successfully done just that under her leadership. In fact, we’ve witnessed people embrace hospice, palliative care and grief counseling because they have seen it transform death and serious illness into a beautiful, honoring and sacred journey for each family HopeWest serves.
As a testament to Christy’s leadership and HopeWest’s role changing the way people think about hospice care, consider the first experience our community has with HopeWest. In what other community would you find people willingly setting up lunch dates at an operating hospice? And yet, every single day, Spoons Bistro & Bakery is packed with locals who have made the choice to support the organization by dining there among the gorgeous flowers and peaceful fountains. The Artful Cup is bustling to make gourmet coffees for its regulars each morning and Heirlooms for Hospice is humming with community members who love a “new” treasure as much as they are committed to financially backing HopeWest.
Not even Christy could have dreamed up the scope of HopeWest almost 30 years after its inception. When HopeWest was founded in 1993, it was officed out of a home donated by the VA. It cared for five patients and their families. No one could have imagined how it would grow to become such an ingrained (maybe integral?) nonprofit within our community.
Today, HopeWest has served more than 29,000 patients in hospice care alone. It operates 19 lines of business and has offices in Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, Meeker and Plateau Valley, serving over 10,000 square miles of western Colorado.
Christy cast a vision, she held it to an infinite ideal, she inspired people around HopeWest’s noble cause and its growth is because of grassroots support from the communities it cares for every day. In fact, the philanthropy that so generously began each community office has kept each one going — signs of an organization truly embedded in the areas it serves. Christy has always considered HopeWest to be community owned, and in the age of expanding “for profit” hospices, it is certainly a unique “gem” for providing compassionate care for western Colorado.
As Christy retires after 30 years of dedicated service to hospice, palliative care and our community, we are also incredibly thankful that she was able to actively work with us to select her successor. Cassie is as brilliant, community minded, people focused and mission driven as Christy is. She hails from Kentucky, and even her tenacity matches Christy’s. Of her 27 years in health care, she has spent 20 of them serving thousands of patients and their families through hospice care. Before joining HopeWest, she served as the Chief Operating Officer at Bluegrass Care Navigators, which serves a third of Kentucky, delivering care to more than 20,000 patients annually.
Cassie is dedicated to continuing the mission of HopeWest, setting us up for success as we establish our newly launched PACE Program, and working with each community HopeWest serves.
We are excited for the next chapter at HopeWest, and as members of its board of directors, we are humbled to be part of a necessary and wonderful organization that truly serves Mesa County and the Western Slope.
Thank you, Christy Whitney, for your fearless vision, your compassionate leadership and the legacy of hope you created in HopeWest.
The HopeWest Board of Directors are Chair Donald Nicolay, Immediate Past Chair Peter Jouflas, Vice Chair Mark Francis, Secretary Noni Bacon, Carter Bair, Joseph Breman, Penny Brown, Carolyn Payne, Jim Pedersen, Tom Y. Sawyer, Barbara Seelye, Monique Serra, Michelle Shiao, Chris Thomas, Ashley Thurow, Monika Tuell, Laurel Walters and S. Todd Young.