By CASEY HAMMOND
Some of the most vivid and enduring memories of my life involve exploring and enjoying the outdoors with my family. Hiking the High Sierras with my father, brother, and friends, and the thrill catching the trout that would fuel us through the next day’s adventure; taking my kids out for their first camping adventure; watching patiently for shooting stars; and the first elk hunt with my father and my son.
Every American should have the opportunity to create memories like these with their family. Fortunately, our country has the world’s premier network of public lands dedicated to outdoor recreation, wildlife conservation, and adventure: hundreds of millions of acres of parks, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and other open public lands where you and your family and friends can experience the excitement of the outdoors. I am fortunate to serve in the Department of the Interior, which stewards these lands on behalf of the American people.
And there is no better time to explore them. Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt, DOI continues to increase access throughout our public lands — including at national parks, national wildlife refuges, Bureau of Land Management sites, and reservoirs managed by the Bureau of Reclamation — while conserving and protecting them for future generations.
Public lands belong to the American people for their enjoyment. Most of all, these natural wonders are sources of peace, respite, and renewal, and can offer tremendous benefits to the all-around health to all who visit.
Across the country, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) alone manages more than 245 million acres of public lands, mostly in the West and Alaska. Access to most of these lands is free of charge and open to the widest range of use.
Public lands offer a wide array of recreational opportunities, including hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, mountain biking, horseback riding, boating, whitewater rafting, off-highway vehicle driving, rock climbing, target shooting, and more. Americans make approximately 67 million visits annually to BLM-managed lands, supporting approximately 48,000 jobs nationwide and contributing almost $7 billion to the U.S. economy.
Under President Trump, the BLM has increased recreation access for safe public access for boating, fishing, and other forms of recreation throughout the West, including expanded access to trails throughout Colorado. Here are some recent highlights:
Recently, BLM leased public land to Montrose County to develop the Shavano Gateway Recreation Area just west of Montrose. The new area will improve recreation opportunities and experiences on the Western Slope and will be part of the popular 4x4 Rimrocker Trail that runs from Montrose to Moab, Utah. Improvements will include a staging area with an off-highway vehicle obstacle and training course, trailhead parking, restrooms, barbecues, cabanas, and picnic sites. Twenty miles of single-track trails will be developed on public lands adjacent to the area, which will accommodate large group events.
Last year, Eagle County Open Space and other partners transferred sites along the Upper Colorado River to the BLM, giving Coloradans and Westerners more opportunity for public access to the river. And what’s more, Coloradans can now enjoy more than three miles of trails at the Seep Springs Off Highway Vehicle area and 2.4-mile trail that connects the Tunnel Drive and Riverwalk Trails to the Royal Gorge Park Trail System. The BLM also broke ground on the Palisade Plunge, and built a new 32-mile single-track trail that features nearly 6,000-foot descent for mountain bikes and other non-motorized recreation uses — from the top of Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade. These projects afford hikers countless opportunities to enjoy our trails system throughout the state.
For campers, we have likewise been working to improve the visitor experience. The BLM-Royal Gorge Field Office recently completed strategic improvements to The Bank campground north of Canon City — near the Shelf Road Recreation Area. These recent projects added 20 campsites, an additional group campsite, a camp host site, and two new vault restrooms to the existing campground. The first phase of the project — completed in April — tripled the size of the day-use parking area and added a day-use area vault restroom.
These are just a few of the scores of projects that are expanding and emboldening public access and recreational opportunities on BLM lands across the West and throughout the Centennial State. Now, more than ever, these wide-open spaces offer Americans myriad ways to enjoy the summer safely and responsibly.
I hope that you will take advantage of your public lands and the opportunities they provide this summer to create lifelong memories with your family.
Casey Hammond is principal deputy assistant secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management.