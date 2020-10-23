By JIM SPEHAR
“There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured with what is right in America.”
— Bill Clinton
We collected our “I Voted” stickers a few days ago, joining surging numbers of eligible U.S. voters making their voices heard in 2020. With my ballot not yet in hand more than a week after they were mailed, my voting was done in person while dropping off Bonnie’s choices.
There’s some confusion in the Spehar household about whether this is our 13th or 14th time participating in a presidential election. At issue is 1972, when we learned Richard Nixon had swamped George McGovern while touring Europe in a clapped-out $300 VW bus purchased in front of the American Express office in Paris from some fellow “hippie” travelers. Bonnie remembers us casting absentee ballots before we left. Perhaps indicative of many of us who survived the 1970s, I don’t recall.
In any event, we’re now part of a record wave of early voters more than 50 million strong anxious to have an impact on how a troubled country recovers from turbulent times which include a deadly pandemic, a struggling economy, political and racial divisiveness and a host of other domestic and foreign issues. We’re helping decide, between two very different major party candidates seeking to lead us toward a hoped-for renaissance over the next four years.
Stumbling across the Bill Clinton quote at the top of this missive as I began writing on Friday morning, I thought it an apt exclamation point to the series of pieces by Steve ErkenBrack that have appeared on these pages over preceding weeks. While Steve may be less than enthusiastic about being linked with that particular former president, both the quote and his writings offer reasons for optimism despite all we’re dealing with individually and as a nation.
I’ve experienced political changes based upon that sort of turmoil and optimism in my own lifetime.
One of my earliest memories as a child is being hoisted on adult shoulders to witness Harry Truman address locals during a 1948 stop at the Grand Junction train station. A few years later, a mellow Eisenhower administration would offer a calm respite from the sea of social changes spawned by the Roosevelt/Truman administrations, not to mention the ravages of World War II and the Korean conflict.
Then came the inspiration of the short-lived Kennedy administration, tragically ended during my senior year at Grand Junction High School and followed by the yin and yang of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency.
Much of the promise of JFK was fulfilled by his successor, who ushered in landmark changes such as Medicare and the Voting Rights Act. On the opposite side of the ledger was the Vietnam War and accompanying domestic turmoil which not only caused Johnson not to seek re-election but also ushered in the idea that patriotism could, perhaps should, include questioning government and that little would be off limits to the news media covering politics and politicians.
Richard Nixon’s final helicopter flight from the White House ended another round of turmoil and gave away to the more tranquil decency of Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. Whatever you think of Ronald Reagan’s politics and administration, Reagan’s ability to communicate and inspire was a positive counterpoint during the 1980s. George H.W. Bush’s next four years brought entanglements in the Middle East that continue to this day.
Bill Clinton’s personal peccadilloes were balanced by centrist Democratic politics that still infuriate some liberals. His work with a Republican Congress to balance the budget from 1998-2001 might offer some lessons about compromise. The Bush-Cheney administration’s obsession with the Middle East stood in contrast to George W’s post-911 healing steps. Backlash from the “Hope and Change” era of Barack Obama left us with a severely divided nation under Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Somehow we’ve survived.
The point of all this is not to selectively stroll down a political Memory Lane. Nor is it to presumptively dance on anyone’s political grave. It’s to celebrate the resilience we’ve shown as a nation over an extended period of contemporary times to change course, to choose a positive alternative to current difficulties, to make necessary course corrections when we’ve strayed from the promise of our Founding Fathers.
We’re in the process of doing that again, of looking at where we’re at and deciding where we want to go. We’ll know in 10 days what direction we’re taking.
Jim Spehar remains an optimist. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.