By RIECKE CLAUSSEN
One has to admire the tenacity of a group of folks advocating for a community center.
Twice now, in the last few years, voters have rejected the idea and yet, here we are again. The folks pushing for the center are undoubtedly good-hearted and fervently believe in the endeavor. For some of the advocates, the proposed location at Matchett Park was behind the last failed attempt. Others believe the issue would have passed if they had just done a better job of telling the community how much we need it. They believe polls tell the story and now is the time to try again.
However, there is a big difference in a poll asking if the community wants a community center and asking voters if they want to pay for it. As we have learned from the downtown convention center, taxpayers may now realize that they could be paying, not just for construction of the multimillion-dollar facility, but for the high maintenance costs for years to come. And ... who knows what the future may hold?
We are in the middle of a severe drought and changing weather patterns invoke thoughts about water management and preservation. From all indications, troubling times may lie ahead.
Our rapidly increasing population demands planning for critical infrastructure. Although the city planners have done a credible job so far, traffic management, roads, bridges, sewage treatment, drainage issues, etc. all compete for a spot at the top of the list.
The school board and advocates for rebuilding Grand Junction High School may soon have a ballot issue to secure the much needed funds and other schools are not far behind.
Reading The Daily Sentinel and listening to the news about ever increasing numbers of shootings and violent crimes in our community would indicate that we are not immune to the way society seems to be evolving. The need for police, fire and emergency services will need to increase proportionally.
Looking through the multi-page brochure produced by the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department, Grand Junction has done a good job of providing a vast array of easily accessed, inexpensive recreational activities for the whole community. While recreation and entertainment are important to the community, those who have experienced the boom and bust cycles in our local economy understand that good times may not last forever and how quickly ill-conceived projects can become hardships.
For many, Medicare and health insurance will now pay for membership in one of several fine health clubs or gyms. These businesses have employees and are owned by hard-working individuals who have risked their time and money to provide a service. Understanding their role in the community, many have shown a willingness to accommodate the needs of the entire community. Some believe it is wrong for government to use taxpayer funds to compete in the private market.
No doubt, there are many folks who think a community center would provide yet another free, city-funded recreational opportunity. However, they might be shocked when they find out what it will actually cost.
I applaud the City Council members who understand where the money comes from and now want to ask the right questions about how to spend it.
Riecke Claussen is a former Mesa County sheriff. The Claussens have owned a residence adjacent to Lincoln Park and have watched activities come and go over the last 60 years.