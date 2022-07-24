By BRUCE NOBLE
Over coffee at the Maverick Hotel one recent morning, the talk among a small group of retired National Park Service employees turned to wildland fire fighting. The Daily Sentinel had just run an Associated Press article that morning reporting that wildland fire fighters would be receiving a “hefty raise.” That was welcomed as good news. Firefighting is hard work under dangerous conditions and those who do that tough work deserve adequate compensation for the risks they face.
And yet, the totality of the challenges we face fighting fires in our modern world far exceed just the important subject of wages. We live in an age of rapidly escalating climate change. Forest fires are now a year-round reality. The same old way that the federal government has approached fighting fire on public lands no longer holds. We need new ideas and new approaches for a new era.
The Associated Press article placed the number of federal wildland firefighters at 16,000. And yet that is by no means the total number of employees in the federal wildland firefighting community. In the National Park Service, each national park area has a significant number of employees whose job titles are not firefighter, but who have received the necessary training to obtain the “red card” needed for them to be able to accept assignments to fight fires in parks other than their own. Parks hire people to give educational programs to park visitors, to protect wildlife, or to repair roads and trails, but those duties are put on hold once those employees are sent to another park to fight a fire. In some ways this practice upholds the greater good of the organization, but it also means that the park that hired these employees to do a necessary job will lose their services for a period of time.
This practice has become so entrenched that national parks where I worked often built their annual budgets around the expectation that a certain number of employees will accept out-of-park fire assignments during the year. How does that work, you might ask? When an employee accepts a fire assignment, they are paid out of an account set up to respond to the fire emergency and not by the park where they are assigned. Just as an example, if 10% of an employee’s salary costs are paid by a fire account, then that’s 10% less that their host park doesn’t have to pay. Thus, such a park may balance their budget by requiring that 10% of this hypothetical employee’s cost will be paid by out-of-park fire assignments.
To me, there has always been something wrong with this picture. Congress appropriates money for national parks with an expectation that a certain amount of that funding will go toward employee salaries. If it turns out that an employee can only be funded by sending them away from the park where Congress has provided funding for them to work, that doesn’t seem to fully serve the interests of the taxpayers. One participant in our recent coffee gathering stated that when he was hired to work at Yellowstone in the 1990s, he was told that he would have to go on fire assignments for 30 days every year because the park didn’t have enough money to pay his annual salary. If that happens at Yellowstone, arguably our nation’s premier national park, you can imagine the degree to which it happens at smaller and more financially limited national park areas.
The U.S. Forest Service faces similar problems. For years, the Forest Service wrestled with an issue referred to as “fire borrowing.” During very bad fire years, this practice forced the Forest Service to “borrow” money from essential operations in their budget and divert that money to their fire program. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, among others, came to the aid of the Forest Service by helping to pass the Wildfire Disaster Funding Act in 2017. This act allowed the Forest Service to use emergency funds to fight fires and thereby avoid depleting their core budget. While this addressed a serious funding problem, a knowledgeable Forest Service acquaintance recently told me that the problem has mutated into getting enough Forest Service employees to accept fire assignments. Employees are hesitating to leave the office for fire assignments because it is too difficult for them to tear themselves away from the demands of their regular jobs and because of burnout related to responding to an ever-lengthening fire season.
How do we address a situation created by pulling federal employees away from the job they were hired to do in order to fight fires? In short, I believe that a new agency needs to be formed within the federal government that focuses solely on the demands of responding to wildland fire. Some will argue that this would require hiring full-time employees to focus on fire even during years where fire is perhaps less of a threat than normal. I would find such arguments unpersuasive. As a society, we have made a commitment that it is worthwhile to hire city fire fighters even though they may not spend every minute of their working day fighting fires. If your house catches on fire, you want qualified professional to come put the fire out. The same logic should apply when our nation needs to deploy wildland fire fighters to combat a fire emergency on public lands.
Visitation to our public lands seems to be continuing to increase in the post-pandemic world. We simply cannot afford to rob employees needed to keep our day-to-day public land operations functioning in order to send them on fire assignments. We need fire fighters devoted exclusively to fighting wildland fire in sufficient numbers to respond to the increasing complexity of fire activity in a world reeling from climate change. I don’t know exactly what that agency would look like organizationally, but we need to think outside the box when it comes to responding to a wildland fire season that has morphed into an increasingly dangerous and challenging year-round operation.
Bruce Noble is retired after serving a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.