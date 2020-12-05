By STEVE ERKENBRACK
As we await the consequences of millions of Americans traveling at Thanksgiving, it is all too easy to lapse into intolerance or intransigence. In tense times, we seem most divided when some of us seek to have the government dictate what others feel are personal choices. This usually entails fervently held rights like bearing arms or bearing children, but the issue du jour is whether the pandemic justifies government rules on masks, church, travel, and family visits.
Fair enough; this nation was founded on personal liberty and we have been arguing about the proper limits ever since. The right of freedom carries with it the responsibility of thoughtful decision-making, including the impact on others. You have a right to free speech in protest; you don’t have the right to loot someone’s store, even to make a political statement.
The stakes here are high. Death has touched more than a quarter of a million American families in 2020, more than four times as many as the most serious flu season in the past century. One friend’s brother-in-law has lost six of his family members to COVID-19. Such stark realities can mute reasoned discourse. A few considerations might help be helpful.
Time as an Ally
My father graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in June, 1942, and married my mother a week later. They had a month together before he deployed to the war in the Atlantic theater. He was gone until the next spring, when his ship was briefly back in Brooklyn. My oldest brother had the superb timing to be born when my father had a weekend pass to celebrate Easter with my mother and her family in Washington, D.C. My dad beamed at his firstborn, boarded the train back to his ship, and left for the South Pacific. He didn’t see his son again for more than two years.
As I consider family gatherings this holiday season, I recall this history. My parents were separated for their first three Thanksgivings and their first three Christmases. I’m sure they missed being together, but in retrospect, felt the following 55 years were all the sweeter. They never took for granted the joy of spending Christmas together.
It is hard to be separated from those we love this time of year, even in the midst of a pandemic. But we have choices: we can proceed as if everything is normal; we can grumble at missing traditional holiday gatherings; or we can take the opportunity to re-calibrate, appreciating the past, anticipating the future, and creating different celebrations in the present.
Alternatives in the Season of Giving
When my grandson turned four last month, he did not comprehend why those who love him couldn’t hug him. But he could savor the parade past his front door of uncles, aunts, cousins, and grandparents who decorated their cars with balloons and placards proclaiming that it was his day! I expect this birthday will live in his memory for years.
By looking outward, we can do a lot to generate joy. We can keep the economy open by safely patronizing local businesses as they navigate this pandemic and keep our neighbors employed. We can support the can-do community approach of the Chamber and our local health department implementing the five-star program so we know which retail businesses are the safest.
We can thank all those who serve the public in this pandemic, including truckers, teachers, tradesmen, clerks and countless others. We can give our older neighbors the comfort of our donning a mask in lieu of gay apparel as we deck the halls. We can recognize the efforts of health-care workers who have found increasingly better ways to address the pandemic, whether retooling hospital procedures or researching the effectiveness of masks. We can savor a holiday season marked by science, safety, kindness, American grit, and American problem-solving.
An Advent of Hope
These same things brought our country through World War II, and are with us still. Unlike 1942, when people faced fear having no idea when or whether things would return to normal, we can see a path forward this holiday season. We have multiple vaccines on the cusp of approval. Having hope on the horizon helps us make smarter decisions.
What does not help is discord. We are all wrestling with the same dilemmas and battling the same pandemic; we don’t need to battle each other. This is the season of compassion, not criticism, and our nation is at its best when we walk together. We didn’t land on Iwo Jima or the moon by carping at each other or distrusting science. In the end, Americans don’t march for a leader; we march for each other.
As for me, I’ll try to use all those lessons as I keep both a social distance and a sense of perspective. Things will change. The parade was fine, but next year I want to hug my grandkids. And, like my folks, I’ll never take another holiday gathering for granted.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.