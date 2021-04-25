By BEN HERMAN
I’ve been fortunate to serve as a community representative on the Sentinel’s editorial board for the past few years, up until the recent Grand Junction City Council election earlier this month. (More on this later). During that time, I’ve learned a great deal about what goes on behind the scenes in a newspaper’s editorial pages, and as I take my leave, I thought that some of you might be interested in what I’ve learned.
I came into this position without much knowledge about how newspapers decide what is published on their editorial pages. I generally understood the distinction between the news and the opinion sections of the paper, but I didn’t understand how the process works, and I’ve come to learn that many of the newspaper’s readers don’t either. So here’s how it goes.
We met frequently — at least weekly, sometimes more often, to review what was happening in our region and state. Our information was obtained from numerous sources — business/civic leaders, elected officials, lobbyists, and many others. We covered a dizzying array of topics — taxation issues (TABOR, Gallagher); pending federal legislation affecting our region (CORE Act); local emergency preparedness plans; state oil and gas regulations; Bureau of Land Management plans and relocation issues; and CMU expansion plans, just to name a few. Needless to say, over the past year we spent a great deal of time on COVID. We met multiple times with Gov. Jared Polis and his top-notch team of scientists and public health experts, who’d walk us through their most recent assessment of statewide conditions, projections, and recommendations.
During the election cycle in 2020, we met with every candidate running for office at the county, state, and federal congressional level, with the exception of one U.S. Senate candidate. For several weeks during the height of campaign season, we spent hours interviewing candidates. Our objective was to learn what made each of the candidates “tick” — what motivated them to run for office, and what they were looking to accomplish should they be elected. These interviews were the basis of our recommendations.
So why am I leaving? In late 2020, my son Abe decided to run for City Council. Before he announced his candidacy, I disclosed it to the editorial board, and we agreed that I would not participate in any of the meetings or discussions with any of the candidates. Once the election was over, after several months of my “solitary confinement” and his election, we determined that it would be best if I no longer served on the board. I would have preferred to stay on, but we all recognized the importance of avoiding potential conflicts of interest between the board and City Council.
So my time on the editorial board is over, and here’s what I learned from being part of this process over the past few years:
Truly “fair and balanced” — The Sentinel really does take its obligation to examine all sides of an issue very seriously before presenting opinions to its readers. We met with both proponents and opponents on all issues wherever possible, giving each side equal time to present their case and answer our questions, before determining our editorial position.
No preconceived opinions or agendas — Despite frequent accusations from readers that the Sentinel is biased one way or the other or has a preconceived agenda, I never saw this in anything that we discussed. Board members all have fairly divergent views, and we all had the chance to weigh in on issues, hash it out when needed, and try to reach consensus. When we couldn’t, the resulting editorial reflected this. I never once saw a predetermined outcome for an editorial.
Local focus — At the end of the day, the editorial board’s focus was always on what’s best for the local community. Social media and the web provide almost limitless sources of “news” (although many are of dubious value), and the inside view is that the greatest value for the Sentinel is on focusing on local topics. I gained a newfound respect for the role that the paper plays in keeping us all informed on local, regional, and statewide issues and their implications for the community.
I want to thank Jay, Andy, and other board members for the chance to serve with them. I learned a lot and hopefully my contributions were helpful. And to our readers: Please continue to support your local newspaper. We are truly fortunate to have such a high-quality, locally focused news source.
Ben Herman retired to Grand Junction after a career as a Front Range-based consultant on municipal planning issues. He’s a bass player in a local band and volunteers delvering meals to Mesa County senior citizens.