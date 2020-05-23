By DENNIS POIRIER
In these unprecedented times, good news can be hard to come by. But as a hunter and employee of a backcountry gear manufacturer, I am beyond thrilled to see Colorado continue to protect our prized wildlife and the migration corridors and winter range they rely on. A new report, “Conserving Colorado’s Big Game Winter Range and Migration Corridors,” was released by the Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife week before last that emphasizes the importance of these areas that are vital for Colorado’s wildlife. I would like to publicly thank the state for prioritizing this critical issue.
The culmination of several months of diligent work by the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, this report provides Coloradans and our decision-makers with a better understanding of the scientific data on Colorado’s big game species. It shows what gaps exist in current research, suggests conservation actions that can be taken, and highlights the need for federal funding to bring this roadmap of wildlife conservation to fruition. With this information, Colorado’s leaders are now more well-informed about the habitat big game species rely on and more well-equipped to make Colorado a national leader on wildlife conservation policy.
This roadmap and the changes it suggests are vital to the health of our Western Slope communities. Whether you hunt Colorado’s big game, enjoy viewing them, or take solace in knowing that they are thriving across the state, protecting migration corridors and wintering habitats ensures the health and stability of both wildlife populations and rural economies in Colorado. Advocating for the protection of these places maintains our western Colorado lifestyle, which is vital to our livelihood and Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy.
Hunters, anglers, wildlife viewers and other recreationists who love visiting this wildlife-rich part of our state are what sustain that western Colorado way of life. A 2018 study commissioned by Colorado Parks and Wildlife showed that hunters injected an average of $253.67 per person per day into the economy. This adds up to a contribution of $1.8 billion per year to Colorado’s economy. Coupled with the $1.2 billion that wildlife viewing brings into the economy, healthy wildlife populations have a $3 billion per year impact on our state’s economy. It is obvious that healthy wildlife populations are what allow us to live in this part of the state. If we want to be able to continue living in and enjoying these wide open spaces, the same spaces that our wildlife need conserved to thrive, it is imperative that we do all we can to protect their critical habitat.
Today, our leaders are rightly focused on public health and economic recovery. Protecting the places Coloradans love, and the wildlife who call them home, can and should be part of that recovery.
There are a few steps to protect migration corridors and wintering range across Colorado that our leaders can take right now. First, they should pass legislation like the Great American Outdoors Act and Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, both of which would put direct funding into habitat conservation. Second, they should take steps to connect these protected areas by passing the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act, which would help fund wildlife crossings that ensure safe migration of wildlife. Finally, our federal land management agencies like BLM and the U.S. Forest Service should prioritize protecting the habitat that supports Colorado’s stable and robust wildlife populations. These resource management and forest plans are generational opportunities to designate habitat, protect sensitive areas, and ensure long-term stability across ecosystems and BLM has indicated that it will soon begin work on a statewide plan amendment for wildlife corridors and critical big game habitat. By using Colorado-based research and recommendations and extensive public participation from across the state we can ensure that wildlife continues to be a priority throughout Colorado.
So, what can you do to ensure we are protecting and investing in our wildlife? Get engaged. We may be social distancing, but that doesn’t mean we can’t conserve our wildplaces for the next generation. To ensure we are doing that, please join me in saying thank you to Gov. Jared Polis and all of those involved in positioning Colorado as a leader on wildlife conservation. Also, encourage our federal agencies and elected officials to fight for the funding that will protect our wildlife and Colorado way of life.
Dennis Poirier is the brand manager for Seek Outside, a manufacturer of backcountry products based in Grand Junction.