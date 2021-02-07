By CHRISTINA HOAGLAND
A public health crisis existed in Colorado long before the coronavirus — it’s our health-care system itself. As an occupational therapist in Mesa County, both in hospital and in home health, I got a good look at our system firsthand before I retired.
My work as an occupational therapist involved teaching independent living skills to clients who’d suffered from brain injuries or were post-rehab, as well as helping people post in-patient treatment regain their skills. Like many health issues, the injuries or surgeries that my patients underwent could happen to any one of us at any time. Yet I knew that many people who were dealing with these health issues weren’t able to seek the therapy they needed to get back to amore normal life.
This perspective helps me see that the pandemic has highlighted the failures of Colorado’s health-care system and exacerbated existing inequities, especially for people of color and those of us who live in rural Colorado. I’ve seen firsthand how the cracks in our system keep working Coloradans from getting the care they need and deserve. If anything, this pandemic confirms that we don’t have time to wait before Colorado acts to reform a system that isn’t working.
One in five Coloradans struggled to afford their health-care costs or went without care — like the therapy I provided — altogether before the pandemic.
One in six counties in Colorado only have one insurance carrier. More have lost their health care in the pandemic, and many small businesses can no longer afford to provide their employees’ expensive private insurance.Meanwhile, the health-care industry, including big hospitals and insurance companies, are posting record profits.
Working Coloradans, rural Coloradans, and our small businesses need a long-term solution that controls costs, improves access, and holds the health-care industry accountable to provide more affordable health insurance options. I believe that a Colorado Health Insurance Option will help my community and my former patients finally get some reprieve from exorbitant health-care costs.
Though I’m now retired, it remains clear from a health-care provider’s perspective that there has never been a time like now that calls us to act. The status quo maintains an inequitable, inaccessible, and costly system where only the wealthy and well-connected get care. Every working Coloradan, including people of all races and those of us who don’t live in a major metropolitan area, deserve cheaper health-care options.
We deserve to go to the doctor or occupational therapist without first deciding that we will have to forgo saving for our kids’ college or rely on our community food pantry. Mesa County cannot wait for the corporate health-care industry to “figure out” how to make health care cheaper without clear direction from the state. We’ve been waiting long enough. We need relief now, and I hope Colorado will finally pursue a health-care option.
Christina Hoagland is a retired Occupational Therapist from Grand Junction.