By STEVE ERKENBRACK
This month brings welcome sights: flowers, farmers’ markets, the summer solstice. And for some of us, the Supreme Court.
This pinnacle of our third branch of government announces most of its major decisions each June, defining and refining the nation’s principles of justice for the guidance of citizens, judges and lawyers — in that order. The process begins on the first Monday of October each year, with a select number of cases and issues. After months of written and oral arguments by very accomplished attorneys, clarification comes, case by case.
The Role of Politics
Because Supreme Court justices are appointed by politicians, and Court decisions address laws which emerge from the political process, many people assess judges with the same partisan checklist used to rank Congress or evaluate candidates for president. This can cause confusion when the Court, as it did two weeks ago in Van Buren v. United States, scrambles the deck with all three Trump appointees (considered “conservative”) joining all three Democratic appointees (considered “liberal”) over the vigorous dissent of other staunch “conservative” justices and the chief justice (considered a “swing” justice).
It can be frustrating if Court decisions run counter to one’s political positions. Over the past 50 years, the Court has issued rulings on abortion, Obamacare, gay marriage, and the 2020 election, all of which elicited outrage from the right. And yet, for that entire time, in fact since 1972, the Supreme Court has had a continuous majority of justices appointed by Republicans. Since 1980, Republicans have particularly tried to re-visit the issue of abortion by electing more conservative presidents to appoint more conservative judges. The result: years later, the Court — despite a “conservative” majority, with four Reagan appointees and Justice Clarence Thomas — reaffirmed the right to abortion in Casey v. Pennsylvania.
Judicial philosophy matters, but trying to change the Court’s interpretation of law by changing the Court is like shooting pool with a shovel; you simply can’t control the outcome. There’s a reason for this. The Court is not in the business of rubber stamping the wishes of politicians or political parties. It has a distinctly different and independent role under our Constitution.
The Role of the Court
Supreme Court justices, like all jurists, construe constitutional and statutory language in the context of a specific set of facts. They do this to give uniform guidance to our judicial branch of government when a law impacts a citizen.
The Court is not an unelected mini-legislature. Legislators cast votes based on their personal politics. Judges do not cast political votes in the cases before them; they interpret law. Legislators are not bound by the actions of prior legislatures; in fact, elections are often waged on the premise and promise that a new Congress will reverse course. Judges are generally guided by precedent, since justice should be determined by the law, not by the individual judges who happen to be deciding the case.
When the Court must prioritize core, but conflicting, components of our Constitution — liberty, equality, democracy — it looks for guidance to the brilliance of its past, the 111 jurists in our history who preceded them, pondering and pronouncing principles of constitutional justice. Dissenting opinions matter because it is the reasoning, not just the ruling, of decisions that constitutes the law.
Of course, being comprised of humans, the Court can get things wrong, as it did in Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896, where the Court sanctioned racial discrimination under the rubric of “separate but equal” with only one dissenting justice. Decades of discrimination and violence followed.
Why You Should Care
Does all this legalese matter to you? You bet. This whole point is to ensure that each citizen gets a fair shake in a courtroom, that we are judged by the same rules, under the same Constitution, interpreted in the same way. After all, as Aristotle noted two millennia ago — and as every parent of a toddler or a teen has known ever since — justice means treating similar cases in a similar way.
Treating like cases alike is not easy in a country of 330 million, with laws created, not only by Congress, but by 50 sovereign states, each one enacting its own statutes, exacerbated by hundreds of federal and state agencies, resulting in a legal labyrinth of rules and regulations. The Court crafts guidance for hundreds of judges in lower courts from coast-to-coast, who in turn strive to apply those rules to the litigants and lawyers in the cases before them, so justice is administered for all in the same way.
As cases come forth this month, realize that the Court is not creating laws to reflect the political views of its members, or the politicians who appointed them. Each justice is striving to serve each citizen as the power of government touches one of us. This is our ultimate protection. Personally, I take comfort that they do this in a conference room overlooked by a portrait of Justice John Marshall Harlan, that sole dissenting vote against racial segregation in Plessy, a reminder that justice sometimes speaks in a single, solitary voice.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.