By CALEB FERGANCHCK and JENNIFER HANCOCK
Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent on Friday to the Grand Junction City Council, Mesa County commissioners, the Grand Junction Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Mesa University administration, state Reps. Matt Soper and Janice Rich, state Sen. Ray Scott, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, and U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet:
With deep concern, we write to you about the tone and volume of written comments by Mesa County community members on the current civil rights actions around the country and here at home.
There are dozens of posts claiming it is a person’s right to drive their vehicle into crowds, a breathtakingly horrific argument, and a post commenting that people couldn’t protest if they were “swinging from a tree.” There are posts calling for police and the military, should they be brought in, to “shoot first” and to “replace rubber bullets with live rounds.” There are openly racist comments calling demonstrators “baboons” and “animals,” and memes about the activists wanting “watermelon and fried chicken.” Yesterday, a local man posted “We got protesters around our police department in gj let [sic] go beat some rioters heads in ….. Who is with me proud boys of Colorado.”
Two pages of the worst of these are attached to this letter; they are all comments on local media stories or posts on social media with public settings, and where possible we’ve confirmed they are written by Mesa County residents. This is by no means an exhaustive collection.
We were present at the very peaceful vigil last Saturday, and at the various demonstrations that followed. But we have many friends and family members of color, and allies, who are afraid to attend or speak for fear of retribution or violence. This isn’t an invented fear; they have read these posts by their neighbors, employers, and landlords.
The people making these comments are your constituents: friends and family members, neighbors, insurance agents, and small-business owners. Please understand how this language makes the roughly one-third of your constituents who are concerned with systemic racism feel. Unsafe. Targeted. Threatened. Scared to be black or brown. Often afraid to speak up.
We have witnessed GJPD’s Chief Doug Shoemaker, GJ City Council members Anna Stout and Rick Taggart, and CMU President Tim Foster make meaningful attempts to hear the voices of our community’s people of color in the last week. Consider Chief Shoemaker’s comment in his statement of June 3: We “must take a moment to pause and consider others’ experiences that we don’t have and have not lived — but we need to listen if we’re going to get through this and get better as a community.” Or consider President Foster’s statement of June 2 that “Now is the time for earnest listening that leads to action.” It is not enough, however, to listen to what people of color say. You must also hear what racists in their community say to them.
It should also be obvious that any business looking to move to Mesa County, any convention or event thinking about coming here, and any college student considering attending CMU, will absolutely scan local news stories and social media. Right now Mesa County is known for having held peaceful demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s murder, known for showing promising signs of moving forward together, AND known for having a vocal majority of people who tell those demonstrators that you’d better be peaceful or else. A quick scan of our social media footprint shows a deep and systemic racism, often in direct response to those peaceful actions. This footprint poses a direct threat to developing a strong and diverse economy in Grand Junction and Mesa County.
We urge each entity addressed here to specifically condemn the racist and violent language that so many Mesa County residents feel is appropriate to use in public forums, and the culture of fear that language creates. Some of you have already acknowledged the hard and peaceful work done by so many people of color and their allies, and the resulting opportunities to make real, substantive, lasting change. Condemning racist and violent speech is one of the opportunities that you can, and should, take.
We understand that the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting free speech. It does not, however, prohibit the government and law enforcement from denouncing the use of free speech to stifle the speech of others through outright or veiled racism and threats of violence.
Jennifer Hancock, Ph.D., is associate professor of English at Colorado Mesa University. She volunteers at Roice-Hurst Humane Society and is a Friend of the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Caleb Ferganchick is a nine-year resident and queer slam poet activist of Grand Junction. He works for Karis, Inc. and as head coach for the Central High School speech and debate team. He serves as a volunteer board member for Western Colorado Writer’s Forum and Delta Pride.