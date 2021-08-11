There’s a joke that the distance from Denver to Grand Junction is twice as far as Grand Junction to Denver. While those of us on the Western Slope regularly make the drive to the Front Range to attend meetings, lobby for rural causes and remind the state legislature that we’re over here, the opposite is not true.
It’s hard to get Front Rangers to make the trip unless it is to recreate, of course, and when they do, they’re always surprised that it’s closer than they realized. Except for those times that Interstate 70 is closed, which is what it is right now. With the dismal state of I-70 and the paltry, business-as-usual approach from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the four-hour drive is now an eight-hour drive making the joke our collective reality.
CDOT’s closing of I-70, whether due to avalanche mitigation, accidents, weather or mudslides has become increasingly frequent — cutting off the Western Slope’s economic lifeline and negatively impacting businesses across our half of the state. The disruption has been so costly to businesses that multiple western Colorado outdoor recreation companies have moved distribution out of state to Salt Lake City. They aren’t moving distribution to Denver, but to Utah and as a result, Colorado is losing revenue and unable to fully support the outdoor recreation industry. This seems astonishing considering Colorado created the second outdoor recreation office in the country. Of course, Utah had the first and so its fitting that our businesses are leaving us for them.
The director of CDOT, Shoshana Lew, has been active on the Western Slope, engaging rural communities during the development of the CDOT 10-year strategic plan, but her comments and those of CDOT regarding the situation are startlingly blasé, unconcerned and uninformed.
After the fire in the summer of 2020, which closed I-70 for 14 days, any thoughtful person would know that mudslides were a certainty come spring. Rockfalls in the canyon have been happening with regularity for over a decade with closures becoming more frequent since 2016. Imagine what the reaction would be in Denver if a major road was closed and remained closed indefinitely with no timetable for reopening and the CDOT director’s response was “…it is too soon to know what the long-term effects of what has been occurring over recent weeks will be…”
It is bewildering and insulting to hear staff state that the best alternative route, Cottonwood Pass, is not an option and not their problem because it is a county road and should be improved at the expense of local government.
Last we checked, CDOT is a state agency and resiliency along the I-70 corridor is a state issue, not something to be pawned off on local governments.
Director Lew, CDOT and the state of Colorado should be focused on keeping the state operating as a whole and not as separate parts. When you see the CDOT drone footage of Glenwood Canyon, the amount of debris that will continue to flow down the mountain and onto the highway is stunning. It is reasonable to conclude that I-70 will not be a reliable transportation route for the foreseeable future and as such, it is not unreasonable to demand that Director Lew, CDOT and the state of Colorado do something about it.
So what should be done? Well Colorado is awash in resources from federal COVID relief funds, the federal transportation legislation, pending infrastructure bill in Congress and the largest transportation funding bill in Colorado history. Yet CDOT seems to be implying that any alternative solution will need to find funding and take years to get into the planning process. Given that this is the east-west interstate route across the U.S., that response is unacceptable and absurd.
The solution is remarkably simple. Either have Garfield and Eagle Counties assign their right of way to the state and make it a state highway or make a grant to the counties to improve the road and commit to maintaining it over time. Improve a second route immediately and pull the two parts of the state back together.
TIM FOSTER
President Emeritus, CMU
CODY DAVIS
Mesa County Commissioner
ROBIN BROWN
Executive Director, GJEP