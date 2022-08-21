Coloradans from all walks of life have been inundated with pro and anti-wolf rhetoric since the passage of Proposition 114, limiting the scope of discussion on the topic thus far. I am not a Coloradan. In fact, this is my first time in the state. Coming to the issue without the political baggage that bogs it down has allowed me to evaluate it from a purely wildlife policy perspective. And what I’ve found is that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) needs to increase education and public outreach if this process is going to be successful.
I have spent my summer in Colorado interning with WildEarth Guardians and working on the Colorado wolf reintroduction effort, as part of my master’s in Animals and Public Policy degree. As an outsider and temporary resident, I have had the unique chance to both observe and participate in this process, and have learned a great deal about the many facets of the issue. Having just attended the most recent CPW Commission meeting in July, where public comments on the wolf reintroduction issue were just as heated as ever, it is clear that fear-mongering and divisive rhetoric will continue without any intervention by CPW.
It dismays me that there is such a divide over the reintroduction of wolves in the state. And this is driven by a lot of needless fear-mongering and misinformation going around about wolves. For instance, there is concern over the number of wolves that will be reintroduced into the state, and the eventual number a population will reach.
A minimum population of 750 wolves is the minimum for a self-sustaining population in the state, and research has shown that Colorado can support well over 1,000 wolves. To put it in perspective, Colorado is home to 280,000 elk, plenty for a population of 750 wolves to not even make a dent upon. Hunters and outfitters who are concerned about the effect wolves will have on the elk population do not have to worry about wolves decimating elk populations. In fact, wolves could help control the already overpopulated elk population and move them around the state to new areas, preventing overgrazing and benefiting Colorado’s biodiversity and ecosystems.
Others are concerned about the danger of having wolves on the landscape. To that, I would share that according to CPW, Colorado has approximately 17,000-20,000 black bears and 3,000-7,000 mountain lions, and residents aren’t running into either of these carnivores regularly. A population of 750 wolves is minute compared to these numbers. Residents shouldn’t worry about recreating on a landscape with wolves; wolves want just as little to do with you as you do with them.
By far the largest hurdle for the reintroduction of wolves is potential conflict with the cattle industry. Wolf predation on cattle is not a common occurrence, and amounts to less than 1% in losses industry wide in the Northern Rocky Mountains. However, as we’ve seen firsthand in Colorado, that percentage can disproportionately affect a few producers. This is not something that anyone wants to happen, and something that while rare, can cause animosity to wolves. But there are a growing number of ways to help mitigate these conflicts, including the use of non-lethal management techniques, which have been found to be more effective than lethal techniques at mitigating conflict. Working Circle has been instrumental in the state working with ranchers to learn how to coexist with wolves on the landscape. And compensation programs for ranchers are also in place and being further developed by CPW to make sure ranchers are taken care of if a depredation event takes place. While still a work in progress, ranchers and wolves can live together on the same landscape in peace, as has been true in communities across the world for millennia.
As part of my time here in Colorado, I had the opportunity to interview residents from all over the state about the wolf reintroduction, and the most common sentiment that I heard was a desire for more education by CPW for the public. While Colorado passed Proposition 114 by a ballot measure in 2020, many Coloradans still do not know much about wolves, the benefits they can bring to an ecosystem, or what reintroducing wolves will look like. And the process for making a Wolf Reintroduction Plan has largely excluded participation by the public. With meetings during normal work hours and not recorded, the general working public is excluded from knowing what transpires.
For a successful reintroduction with public support and participation from all stakeholder groups across the state, CPW needs to increase general public education about wolves and the reintroduction process. Without better understanding by the public, misinformation will continue to spread and animosity towards wolves will continue, driving an already divided Colorado further apart.
It is my hope that with further education and open dialogue, stakeholders from all over can come together to make the process work for everyone involved, so that wolves can find a home in Colorado once again.
Caroline Bonfield, is a master’s in Animals and Public Policy student at Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine. She spent the summer in Colorado working on the wolf reintroduction effort with WildEarth Guardians.