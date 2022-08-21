By CAROLINE BONFIELD

Coloradans from all walks of life have been inundated with pro and anti-wolf rhetoric since the passage of Proposition 114, limiting the scope of discussion on the topic thus far. I am not a Coloradan. In fact, this is my first time in the state. Coming to the issue without the political baggage that bogs it down has allowed me to evaluate it from a purely wildlife policy perspective. And what I’ve found is that Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) needs to increase education and public outreach if this process is going to be successful.