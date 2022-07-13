By STEVE ERKENBRACK
It’s been quite a month for London and Washington, D.C., the centers of the two oldest democracies in the world. People in the United Kingdom lost a Prime Minister they elected for up to a half-decade, and folks in the United States lost constitutional rights they’d had for a half-century. This provides an opportunity to contrast the role of voters in these representative governments.
Who needs elections? Britain.
Many of us are aware of the brilliance of Winston Churchill as he led Great Britain through World War II. More than a few books have proclaimed him “the Man of the Century” for halting Hitler, despite being out-gunned and outnumbered, leading a country unprepared for war as bombs fell on London. He begged, borrowed, cajoled and inspired, and accomplished one of the most remarkable feats of leadership in history, ensuring the preservation of democracy. And Churchill did all of that, from 1940 to 1945, without ever standing for election as Prime Minister. Britain suspended elections, and went 10 years without hearing from the voters.
Britain’s system vests virtually all power in Parliament. One political party may command a majority, or multiple political parties can combine to build a coalition government. Although the Queen formally selects the person most likely to build such a majority to serve as the Prime Minister, that choice is actually determined by the Members of Parliament.
There is no separation of powers in this model. The executive branch of government is administered by Parliament, with elected legislators serving as ministers of each government department. In fact, for centuries, even the ultimate judicial decisions came not from a court but from the House of Lords in Parliament. The United Kingdom finally realized that judges, not gentry, should be the final arbiters of justice by establishing a Supreme Court in … wait for it … 2009.
With last week’s departure of Boris Johnson, Britons will once again be governed by a Prime Minister selected not by the voters, but by the politicians of Parliament. It’s not a bad system — it produced a wartime Churchill after all — but stands in stark contrast to the United States.
Setting the table for voters
American voters express their views in elections every two years, come hell, high water, courts or wars. Not even the Civil War silenced the voice of the voters, for that is the core and cornerstone of American government. The framers of the Constitution trusted no branch of the government, and ensured that voters would decide the direction of public policy.
The United States Supreme Court has seldom been as dramatic as it was this June. Profound changes impacted reproductive rights, religious rights, states’ rights and gun-owners’ rights. Coal burning power plants got freed up and federal agencies got reigned in.
Concerns of the left were exacerbated by the concurring opinion of Clarence Thomas in the abortion case, opining that there is no right to privacy in the Constitution unless it is specifically written. Justice Thomas gave fair warning: “In future cases, we should reconsider the rights we conferred in Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell…” a line of privacy cases dating back to the 1960s. Griswold prohibited states from criminalizing couples, married or not, for using birth control. Lawrence protected the rights of adults to engage in consensual sexual activities. Obergefell affirmed the right to same sex marriage.
Who needs elections? America.
In judicial decisions, the key is not the ruling, but the reasoning. It’s one thing to find that Texas abortion restrictions don’t violate a woman’s right to privacy. It’s another to conclude that the right to privacy does not apply to a woman’s womb. The core of conservative jurists’ views is that they are adhering to the “text” — the literal language — of the Constitution or a statue in question. Where language is clear, it must be upheld. Where there is no expressed right, no right should be presumed.
As such, the answer to any dissatisfaction with the way the Court interprets a law is not to wail, but to elect a Congress that will clearly define rights by statute. If you want to ensure that women can choose the course of a pregnancy in its early stages, codify the distinction between a fertilized egg, an undeveloped embryo, a growing fetus and a fully-formed baby in utero, and the rights that accompany each stage. Enact laws addressing the right to birth control. Consensual sexual activity. Marriage equality. Federal agency authority.
Passing a law in a Congress of 535 elected officials requires the accommodation of different perspectives in order to build a majority. After Lyndon Johnson’s election in 1964, he enacted — through compromise with Republicans — a legacy that encompassed Medicare, Medicaid, Civil Rights, Voting Rights and Fair Housing. These didn’t fall as manna from heaven; candidates campaigned for a rejection of extreme conservatism. With a mandate for moderation from the voters, leaders worked across the aisle and enacted solutions.
American voters have the constitutional potential to move mountains every two years. What we do with it this year is up to us.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.