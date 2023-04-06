By JIM CAGNEY

Painful as it was, I perceived a “silver lining” from the death of George Floyd. The incident was so blatant, I assumed that a productive shift in public perception, regarding a major national problem, was certain. No dice. As the terrible summer of 2020 dragged on, the Black Lives Matter protests looked less like a cry for justice, and more like opportunistic looting. My hope is that the Black Lives Matter leadership is carefully considering ways to prevent their cause from being hijacked, because it’s hard to rally around criminals advocating defunding the police.