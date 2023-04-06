Painful as it was, I perceived a “silver lining” from the death of George Floyd. The incident was so blatant, I assumed that a productive shift in public perception, regarding a major national problem, was certain. No dice. As the terrible summer of 2020 dragged on, the Black Lives Matter protests looked less like a cry for justice, and more like opportunistic looting. My hope is that the Black Lives Matter leadership is carefully considering ways to prevent their cause from being hijacked, because it’s hard to rally around criminals advocating defunding the police.
Thereafter, insurrectionists attacked our capitol. This is the event where the people with “we support the badge” signs in their yard assaulted police officers. It’s a tale of two pathetic riots.
So which riot was worse? The Black Lives Matter riot lasted all summer, and took down many innocent people. The insurrection only lasted an afternoon. So, the Black Lives Matter riot was worse. Unless of course, one considers the core objective of the rioters.
Bad as the Black Lives Matter riots were, and they were really bad, I support black people’s demand for a fair shake in our legal system. The insurrectionist’s objective was to destroy our democracy by violently installing a president who was not elected.
Fairness in our legal system is too important to deny, so that Black Lives Matter objective should be granted. Imagine a scenario where, given the same infraction, your son gets a resume killing arrest, and the kid down the street gets a stern talkin’ to. Affirmative action? Two wrongs don’t make a right. Repatriation? My Irish ancestors had a world of evil imposed on them. But I think it is reasonable to suggest enhancing fairness in our legal system would cause more opportunity and hope for some, leading to more stability and prosperity for all.
It’s far more difficult to understand the objectives of the people willing to destroy our democracy. Clearly a segment of our society has determined they can’t win elections anymore, so they plan to take and hold power through alternative means. Taking control seems to be the only objective. Conspicuously absent from the current dialogue is any depiction of how our society will function once our democracy has been disabled. It’s time for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to shed some light on that critical consideration.
But in the interim, I’d suggest that our society will shift political power to the extremely wealthy — as it has in nearly every dictatorship throughout history. A relatively small number of people will control daily life for the masses. They will tell the press what they can report, and they’ll tell you what information you may access. The elite will have all the power and they’ll manage the tax system, the judicial system, the legislature, and the election process to their advantage. The rest of us will be expendable workers. When I look at the videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection, I don’t see a lot of potential oligarchs attacking the capitol. If they are successful, it looks to me like about all of them will be joining the ranks of the expendable. They are assaulting their own personal freedom.
Given the distinct possibility I’ll live to see a dictatorship replace our democracy, I wonder if I’ll end up in jail for writing columns like this. Troubling for sure, but feel like I owe it to my grandchildren to speak up while I still have the chance. Let’s keep in mind that in a democracy, all decisions are reversible at the ballot box. A decision to install a dictator is for the long haul.
I’ve considered that my perspective is fraught with both simplicity and naivety. I’m aware that many people’s racial perspectives are anchored to actual events in their life. People have valid grievances. But I believe that our best collective chance is predicated on more people pursuing their hopes and dreams and fewer focused on their grievance list. That’s why we should keep our democracy, and inject more fairness into our legal system.
Jim Cagney grew up in Chicago, but has lived in Wyoming or Colorado since 1974. He currently lives in Grand Junction.