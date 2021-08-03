By BRUCE NOBLE
What are we to make of the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to head the BLM and her dalliance with the hard core environmental group Earth First? Simply put, it’s complicated. And how about Congresswoman Boebert’s contention that Stone-Manning should not be confirmed as BLM director unless there is an agreement to keep the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction? That’s much less complicated, but we’ll get to that later.
First, what about Earth First? I’m no expert on the organization, but I did have a fleeting encounter with one of the founding members of Earth First. While working on a master’s degree in history, I got a summer job working at South Pass City State Historic Site in Wyoming. My roommate that summer was Bart Koehler. Bart was taking a break from environmental work after serving as a founding member of Earth First and then later going to work for the Wyoming Outdoor Council.
Bart was there in 1981 when Earth First performed their famous act of civil disobedience by unfurling a long black banner down the front of Glen Canyon Dam that provided the appearance of a giant crack in the dam. (For an interesting look back at this event, see vimeo.com/208388075.) During the summer I bunked with him, Bart was working on the Earth First wilderness plan for the state of Utah. As I recall it, the plan had a circle drawn around Salt Lake City, a smaller circle around Provo, and an even smaller circle around St. George. In the eyes of Earth First, the rest of Utah should be designated wilderness. Such tactics obviously relied heavily on a combination of street theater and a bit of good humor.
Sure, these were attention-grabbing stunts, but they were more than that. Earth First, among other things, wanted to broaden the spectrum of opinions within the environmental movement. If Earth First asked for something that appeared outrageous, then maybe the more moderate requests of the Sierra Club or the Wilderness Society would have a better chance of gaining traction. Really, this is the same tactic that contract negotiators working for professional athletes and movie stars have successfully utilized for years. Shoot for the moon and you may get something less than that, but you come out better than you would have starting from a position of moderation.
Still, there was a more serious side to all this. In 1975, environmental icon Edward Abbey had published the famous book “The Monkey Wrench Gang” in which a band of activists contemplate the sabotage of things they considered harmful to the environment. Another Earth First founder, Dave Foreman, later wrote a book called “Ecodefense: A Field Guide to Monkeywrenching.” Although certain editions of the book were labeled “for entertainment purposes only,” the idea of toppling a dam or any other structure that some may consider environmentally objectionable is no laughing matter. Some jokes just aren’t funny.
The details about Stone-Manning’s involvement with Earth First and a letter she wrote while in an environmental studies program at the University of Montana are murky at best. In 1989, she retyped an angry letter to the U.S. Forest Service warning them that trees had been “spiked” within the boundaries of a proposed Idaho timber sale. The goal was apparently to stop the timber sale based on concern that chain saws that come in contact with spikes embedded in trees can injure loggers. She was not involved with the spiking herself and has stated that her hope was to warn the Forest Service so people would not be injured. She later was granted immunity in return for her testimony that led to two people involved in the tree spiking being sent to federal prison.
Should these activities have anything to do with whether Stone-Manning is confirmed as the next BLM director? Perhaps, but linking Stone-Manning’s confirmation with the final decision about the BLM headquarters, as Rep. Boebert has attempted to do, makes absolutely no sense. The BLM director will not decide where the BLM headquarters will be located; that will be a decision made by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. She will have advice, but the secretary will decide where the BLM headquarters will be located.
In her work with the Clark Fork Coalition, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and the National Wildlife Federation, Stone-Manning certainly appears to have been able to operate in a bipartisan fashion and has worked successfully with people of differing viewpoints. She has described the letter she sent in 1989 as the type of youthful indiscretion made by many people in their early 20s. True enough, but it does show the importance of thinking long and hard about the possible future direction of your life even at a young age. While many of her credentials are impressive, I believe even Stone-Manning would have to agree that her ill-advised letter at a time when she lacked the wisdom to know better has certainly complicated her path to confirmation as the next BLM director.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.