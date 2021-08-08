By JIM SPEHAR
Ellie Pearl heads off to first grade tomorrow. And Grandpa is p.o.’d.
She’ll be dressed to the nines. Unfortunately, there’ll be one important accessory not required of her or her classmates — a mask. It’s the height of stupidity.
I hope Ellie’s teacher applies more logic to her lessons than those who decided not to require masks in classrooms, lunchrooms, gymnasiums and hallways. I’m looking at you, Tom Parrish (t.parrish@bresnan.net), and the rest of the District 51 Board of Education. That’d be Paul Pitton (paul.pitton@d51schools.org), Trish Mahre (Trish.Mahre@d51schools.org), Doug Levinson (doug.levinson@d51schools.org) and especially the doctor with a background in infectious diseases, Amy Davis (amy.davis@d51schools.org). You too, Diana Sirko (superintendent@d51schools.org). It pains me to include Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr (jeff.kuhr@mesacounty.us).
Why not require this simple step at elementary schools filled with kids too young to enjoy the protections vaccines offer?
My wife, a retired District 51 teacher, spent most of her career in elementary school classrooms. Her charges were “little human Petri dishes,” she’d say, especially after bringing home a cold or other illness. Our granddaughter wore required masks at kindergarten last year and, per her mother, had the healthiest year ever with nary a cold or flu symptom.
District 51’s online advisory for student enrollment states “Immunization records required for registration,” but doesn’t include vaccinations for the most deadly disease to strike the world in decades. Kuhr requires masks for his vaccinated employees interacting with the public. Unvaccinated staff must mask up in all work settings. All employees, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks around children.
Really, Jeff? Protect your staff and clients but not their kids in schools?
There were 11,225 pre-K through sixth-grade students in District 51 last year, over half the total enrollment. If that many kids go home to the assumed all-American family of four, that’d leave more than one-quarter of our local population vulnerable to COVID transmission via students if the rest of the student body up through high school is vaccinated and free from the virus and variants.
I’m no doctor, just a semi-recovered journalist relapsing weekly on these pages and, courtesy of a journalism degree, “a professionally trained skeptic.” But it doesn’t take a medical degree to recognize there’s a reason we don’t suffer much anymore from polio or smallpox or mumps or measles. That’s vaccinations. Wouldn’t required injections for middle and high schoolers be a great tool for fighting a disease “as easily transmittable as chicken pox”?
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends masking and testing for students in areas like ours with vaccination rates under 70%. Is it really too much to expect our school board members, district administrators and public health officials to utilize proven preventative measures to protect an easily identified, accessible and very vulnerable population?
You’ve seen Thursday’s Daily Sentinel story about last week’s school board meeting. I’ve had some experience making unpopular decisions in front of angry crowds that may or may not represent the broader community. Think Ten Commandments at City Hall, the Watershed Protection Ordinance, even building an unpopular jail. If there’s any thought of skipping masking and vaccinations because of the impending bond issue election, God help decision-makers willing to risk student health for bricks and mortar.
Just do the right thing!
I’m anticipating the usual responses from keyboard commandos substituting Facebook for the $8 billion budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the $43 billion budget for the National Institutes of Health. And from mail-order patriots hoping “research” on favored sites, MAGA hats, red, white and blue t-shirts, profane bumper stickers and disrespected tattered flags flying in the back of pickups offer “freedumb” and protection. Don’t spout “My body, my choice” unless you also respect a woman’s right to choose.
Tom Parrish is a longtime friend and mentor to my wife. I was pleased with Amy Davis’ election and Trish Mahre’s appointment to the school board. It was an absolute blessing that Diana Sirko was available at a critical time for D51. Jeff Kuhr is rightly praised for his otherwise solid guidance during the pandemic.
But I hope District 51 parents (and grandparents) ignore mask opponents and selfish anti-vaxxers and use the provided public e-mail addresses to demand the School District require masks for pre-K through sixth grade staff and students and vaccinations for the older kids they’re supposed to protect as well as educate.
Jim Spehar’s late mother was a public health nurse for Mesa County, a school nurse at Central and Grand Junction high schools, then ran the student health clinic at the college. Comments anticipated to speharjim@gmail.com.