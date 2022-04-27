By DOUG SIMONS, JOSH NIERNBERG, COLE HANSON, DAN MEYER, LIBBY OLSON, MARIA RAINSDON, GARRETT PORTRA and VANCE WAGNER
While housing has recently been a topic of interest, it has long been on the radar of the Downtown Development Authority and the city of Grand Junction. The city and DDA partnered on a downtown housing study in 2015 because they understood the importance of housing to our downtown economy and the financial challenges associated with encouraging infill development. The reality is housing helps drive growth for existing businesses and creates demand for new businesses and services.
The Junction development proposed at the former City Market site presents a unique opportunity for our downtown to evolve and remain a vibrant space for the community and a fiscal driver for the city. This unique redevelopment site forms the primary entry into downtown from First Street and currently encompasses an abandoned commercial building with an underutilized parking field. You would be hard-pressed to find a more critical blighted area in the city. A housing development of the proposed quality, scope and scale of The Junction will be transformational.
The DDA was formed explicitly with the purpose of remediating blight within the district by making strategic public and private investments that will spur economic growth, as has been demonstrated by the Main Street Uplift and Avalon Theatre renovation and the investments made along the riverfront. Neither downtown nor the riverfront would be as commercially viable without these publicly funded redevelopments. Downtown businesses, property owners, and regional employers support the project, as do our economic development partners at the Chamber and GJEP.
The economic impact analysis from Gruen and Associates estimates The Junction will generate $14.7 million in economic output to Mesa County on an annual basis, with $6.5 million of that directly benefitting the retail trade within the community. It also estimates that the project will spur $5 million in sales tax revenue and $4 million in property tax increment over a 20-year period. The project will also utilize local contractors and other services to build and manage the project. All this to say that the investment the DDA and city make will see a significant ROI that improves fiscal health and bolsters the economy.
The impact analysis reinforces what is already common sense — more residents equal more customers. Two common complaints about our downtown are the lack of a grocery store and the limited hours of many of the businesses. No grocery store will materialize in downtown without the population to support it, and small business owners are reluctant to increase hours without the demand to support it. Richmark’s Apartments at Maddie project in Greeley is an excellent example of the benefits of high-quality housing in the downtown. The 221-unit project jump-started their downtown with more business activity and attracted Natural Grocers. There is no reason to think that a similar impact won’t result from this redevelopment.
Another key component of housing is that it helps create activation and vibrancy. Many of the challenges we deal with regarding vandalism and other petty crimes correlate with a lack of activity. When downtown is empty, it becomes a more appealing environment for the sorts of activities we do not want to occur. Having a larger population of downtown residents spurs activity beyond the normal office hours, helping increase “eyes on the street.”
The city’s recently completed housing needs assessment provides many insights into the housing market conditions at play and some suggested strategies for creating more housing. Some of the key takeaways from that report include a supply/demand issue across all spectrums of the housing market that includes for sale and rental properties. The assessment concludes there is a shortage of housing for those earning $75k and above annually, which compels those earners to occupy affordable housing stock creating an income mismatch in the market. Creating market-rate (not luxury) units like those proposed at The Junction will help create more supply and better alignment within the housing market. This is not to say that market-rate housing will substitute for more attainable housing, but creating supply is vital for a healthy housing market.
The Junction project represents an urban product that appeals to a large sector of the workforce who may have come from larger markets like Denver or Salt Lake City. Not addressing this issue threatens to slow the economic progress made in the past decade. Viewing this project solely through the lens of scarcity will not help us solve this challenge as we need to pursue a multitude of strategies as we need both attainable housing and market-rate housing
The Junction project will help provide economic stability for our downtown businesses, the majority of which are locally owned and operated, and it will solidify our tax base. While tourism has become an economic driver for our downtown, we would be unwise to rely upon a single driver for growth downtown.
“You can’t rely on bringing people downtown, you have to put them there.” — Jane Jacobs
Doug Simons and Josh Niernberg co-chair the Downtown Development Authority board. Cole Hanson, Dan Meyer, Libby Olson, Maria Rainsdon, Garrett Portra and Vance Wagner are members of the DDA board.