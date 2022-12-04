When my wife and I moved to Grand Junction in 2000 to build my financial planning business, I couldn’t believe how cheap it was to buy a home. For about $165,000 we bought a lovely, just renovated 2-bedroom cottage near downtown on Chipeta Avenue with an old 2-bedroom alley rental cottage whose $750 monthly rental made our mortgage payment easy to afford. That same home now would sell for about $380,000.

Grand Junction was a very sleepy little city in 2000, still recovering from the Black Friday oil crash of the 1980s when the oil industry, with its high-paying jobs, pulled out of the valley. Year 2000 was before the trash along the river was cleaned up, before the wineries of Palisade put us on the tourist map, before Lunch Loops and Fruita mountain bike trails brought us national recognition, before we had hip restaurants such as Bin 707 that rivaled the food scene in Boulder, or before the renovated Avalon theater and Las Colonias amphitheater brought in national level entertainment. Since then, our community got discovered just as did Leadville, Salida and Paonia, and other towns, as great places to live or have a second home.