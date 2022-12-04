When my wife and I moved to Grand Junction in 2000 to build my financial planning business, I couldn’t believe how cheap it was to buy a home. For about $165,000 we bought a lovely, just renovated 2-bedroom cottage near downtown on Chipeta Avenue with an old 2-bedroom alley rental cottage whose $750 monthly rental made our mortgage payment easy to afford. That same home now would sell for about $380,000.
Grand Junction was a very sleepy little city in 2000, still recovering from the Black Friday oil crash of the 1980s when the oil industry, with its high-paying jobs, pulled out of the valley. Year 2000 was before the trash along the river was cleaned up, before the wineries of Palisade put us on the tourist map, before Lunch Loops and Fruita mountain bike trails brought us national recognition, before we had hip restaurants such as Bin 707 that rivaled the food scene in Boulder, or before the renovated Avalon theater and Las Colonias amphitheater brought in national level entertainment. Since then, our community got discovered just as did Leadville, Salida and Paonia, and other towns, as great places to live or have a second home.
The flip-side of the incredible boom in the value of our homes is the increasing difficulty the key workers in our valley — the police officers, fire fighters, teachers and medical staff — are having finding homes they can buy to put down roots in our community. A small starter home needing a lot of work, which would have sold for $165,000 only a few years ago, starts now at about $300,000. And spec builders who are having to pay about $100,000 for a building lot aren’t building affordable 1,000 to 1,400 square-foot. homes when there is more profit building 1,800 to 2,200 square-foot homes. And unlike most U.S. cities where a buyer can buy a place further out to save money, Grand Junction is an island surrounded by desert and wilderness, unless one commutes in from Delta or De Beque.
All of the above is why Tom Parish, past D-51 Board Chair and I approached the current school board last winter to set up a housing committee to explore building homes that our teachers and staff could own. We knew that the school district owned many parcels, which could be used for this purpose and also had the financial means to borrow construction money at low rates until the homes were sold. Additionally, building materials could probably be bought tax free and the district could build at a higher density than might be otherwise allowed by the city/county.
Our committee and Tom and I have met with a wide range of people in the valley with expertise, whom we will need to move forward if the school board sees staff housing as a responsibility that is now being thrust on them. Other boards have also had to deal with new issues over the years, such as police security in schools, federally mandated special ed, anti-poverty food programs and charter schools. There will be those who falsely believe that the affordability issue can be solved by simply raising salaries. They don’t understand that funding for the district is at the whim of the state legislature, and that local mill levy increases to raise salaries are incredibly hard to pass, especially when the District will need to go to the voters over and over to pass bond ballots to cure the $500 million of deferred maintenance needed on existing buildings.
Grand Junction housing is not yet at the crisis level as say Eagle County this past summer, which had to appeal to its citizens to take in boarders to staff their schools, but we will be in the near future. The District has the opportunity to get ahead of this issue if they have to vision to do so.
George Rau is Co-Chair of D-51’s Housing Committee, is a financial planner, a past real estate broker, and recently served on the financial committees of 3 local charter schools.