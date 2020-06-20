By GENE GOFFIN
Escape.
We like home, but travel is in our hearts. We’ve traveled through 49 states and most of Canada. Older now, a 222-mile trip seems far, but Bluff, Utah, is a nice place to relax and look at different red and tan rocks. Our usual spring trip was delayed by COVID-19.
The safest way to travel during the COVID-19 life is with an RV. No worries if a hotel room is really clean, who is coming down halls never quite wide enough, or whether someone infected had touched those notorious hard surfaces. We can keep to ourselves, sitting outside if campsites are far enough apart.
Bluff is a tourist-oriented town of around 400 in southeast Utah sprawling along U.S. Highway 191. It is more like a 1970s Colorado mountain town than a Utah town. A fair amount of retirees move here. When they develop health issues, some move back to the city. The Navajo Reservation is across the San Juan River. Infections are lessening there. The southern boundary of the original and probably future Bears Ears National Monument meets the town’s northern boundary. While the state government opposes the original monument, the town solidly favors it.
We have visited many times. Our first visit to Coral Sands Campground was when the owners, Pamela and Mike Yearous, took over from Pamela’s father. They’ve spent the last three years modernizing facilities. In the hottest months, business slows. COVID-19 makes it slower. We can feel reasonably safe here. The spring was bad for the Yearouses, but times are getting better. We went to a restaurant for the first time since March 4 — Twin Rocks Café. Owner and retired lawyer Steve Simpson was bussing tables and has minimized everything — short menu, few employees, outside eating only, to keep going and promote safety. He claims the Chipotle model is the future. Simpson says his business is about 25% of normal. During two meals we had there, it was even less. He thinks many restaurants will fail and is distressed, with cause, about the future of American business. He has the resources to survive, but many won’t. Utah reopened early. Lately, as expected, infections increased. Utah is frequently among the worst states for disease spread, though not so much in Bluff. Bluff’s town council didn’t want to rush, but the governor rejected their exemption plea. So much for local control.
Seniors are always told to avoid self-isolation, but a highly infectious disease turns things upside down. Buying groceries does not cure feeling isolated. Video meetings help, but aren’t quite real. America’s poor internet infrastructure makes video unreliable. We are glad to travel and see familiar, but different, faces. Those faces belong to concerned business owners who are being careful. The Yearouses are lucky — motels we saw on the way were either closed or had very few lodgers. People are traveling again, but fewer and differently. Moab looked fairly busy. RV campgrounds were busy and RV sales and rentals are way up. Other than somewhat limited recreational shopping, the only attractions available are mostly outside.
Between changes in age and avoiding contact with COVID-19, we spend our time in the trailer watching TV and reading, preparing food and napping — just like home. We took a walk, like “mad dogs and Englishmen,” in the noonday sun. It was 99 degrees. Six blocks was enough. But sitting outside late in the evening can be relaxing. The air here is special though smoke from Arizona fires has invaded. With a waning moon, more stars are visible. Next week we explore Bears Ears with friends.
A spike in Mesa County cases may or may not mean much. We hope the county’s luck holds, but big waves can happen suddenly. I have been contemplating my newfound knowledge of viral globules and aerosols expelled by infected people. Everyone knows a virus spreads person to person, but I preferred to ignore the invisible stuff we expel and receive every day. At a dinner table, one sneeze, cough or loud talking spreads particles over everything and everyone — and maybe adjoining tables.
We haven’t really escaped — for that we need a space ship traveling at warp speed. The nation remains in turmoil. Grand Junction Council meetings became nasty as condescending councilors gang up on one member. People are on edge. The virus lurks. Still, it’s great to get out of town, though very much in touch.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.