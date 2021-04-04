By JIM SPEHAR
In a couple of days, we’ll have a good idea of the direction Grand Junction will be taking for at least the next few years.
Deadline for City Council ballots to be returned is 7 p.m. Tuesday. Election results will follow shortly thereafter.
It’s been an interesting election season featuring puzzling non-participation in most public forums by four of the eight candidates, a dustup over public lands and recreation questions posed by the Outdoor Recreation Coalition, and outright opposition to city efforts to foster private-sector development on Grand Junction’s riverfront. Not to mention the two related measures which would finally allow marijuana sales in the city and another non-controversial measure which would clear the way for a trail section along the river.
One outcome is certain. New faces will bring new ideas and change. But familiar faces may be setting the table for an action most potential new council members are questioning.
Don’t be surprised if, for a late April council meeting, there’s an agenda item for the purchase of the Glacier Ice Arena by the city of Grand Junction. That purchase, for around $2 million, give or take, may have majority support among present council members, including the two incumbents running for re-election. Not so much among the half-dozen would-be newcomers.
Rick Taggart, running again, but in District A, and Kraig Andrews, running for the at-large seat instead of the District E seat to which he was appointed, favor city acquisition. Andrews’ opponent, Randall Reitz is an outright “no” along with District E contenders Abe Herman and Jody Green as well as District D candidate Dennis Simpson. Greg Haitz in District D notes the rink has not been sustainable as a private operation and Mark McCallister in District A thinks it would be a great joint venture with CMU and the current private owners. All stances were chronicled in a March 14 Daily Sentinel issues discussion.
Here are some ice rink questions worthy of answers.
Where would a potential purchase, whether opportunistic or reactionary, fit in the list of recreation priorities outlined in the recent study? How would it impact other perhaps higher priority needs/wants?
What sort of operating subsidy would be required for a stand-alone facility with a history of troubled systems? Would user numbers justify that subsidy?
Is there another potential public buyer with more direct needs, i.e. Colorado Mesa University with its hockey team? CMU already operates an indoor pool utilized by the broader community.
How would a last-minute purchase decision by an outgoing council impact future relationships between continuing council members and newly-elected colleagues opposed to the purchase?
Here’s the real question: Should a multimillion-dollar financial decision opposed or at least questioned by most council candidates be rushed through, without public input, in the final days of a lame duck council? Or should that decision wait until constituents have a chance to weigh in and then be made by council members old and new who’ll be accountable for the results?
On to other matters.
What I’ve heard and seen candidates say about city involvement in commercial development along the riverfront offers an interesting contrast. All profess to be worried about the city picking “winners and losers” either through subsidizing development i.e the business park at Las Colonias or developing infrastructure and then selling to the private sector i.e. Dos Rios. Safe to say neither or those developments could or would be happening without initial city outlays.
What will be telling about that “stay out of private enterprise” philosophical bent is how the newly elected council members address development fees, another direct subsidy by the city to commercial and residential builders and buyers.
Fees are a popular target for developers who look to taxpayers to subsidize infrastructure and transportation impacts because they know private sector suppliers would laugh off requested subsidies for lumber, steel, gravel and concrete. Taxpayers “lose” and builders and occupants of new structures “win” when, as is the present case, water, sewer, transportation impacts and other fees are set below actual costs in the name of affordability (or profit).
Then there’s the big green elephant on the ballot — marijuana. Feelings are mixed among the candidates about the two ballot proposals. Grand Junction is already dealing with the impacts of legalized weed and its derivatives already available in neighboring communities. Might as well gain some revenue to help deal with any negative impacts while also funding parks and recreation improvements, don’t you think?
Jim Spehar has some experience in making, and sometimes mucking up, these sorts of decisions. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.