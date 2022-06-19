By GAIL SCHWARTZ and ABBY BURK
Colorado is gripped by the worst drought in over a millennium. In response, the Bureau of Reclamation announced a release of 500,000 acre-feet of water from Flaming Gorge reservoir under a new Drought Operations Plan to help prop up dangerously low water levels and hydro power production at Lake Powell. These kinds of historic decisions by the Bureau illustrate the severity and the lack of planning for the crisis facing western rivers, water sources and communities.
It should come as good news then that the bipartisan infrastructure package Congress passed last fall appropriated a landmark $8.3 billion for investment in western water, along with $50 billion earmarked for projects to bolster resilience to climate change. Collectively, the infrastructure package is the largest investment in water infrastructure and the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history.
Additionally, last year’s American Rescue Plan Act delivered $3.8 billion to Colorado, a portion of which will fund necessary and overdue investments in projects to protect sources of drinking water, increase resilience to climate-driven drought, and provide capital for critical infrastructure that would finally deliver safe, reliable drinking water to Tribal communities.
While these historic federal investments have been made, the equally vital work of putting them to use has only just begun. Given the high demand and the competitive nature of the funding available through the federal infrastructure bill, Colorado must take proactive steps to secure these federal funds. As two Western Slope residents — one a former state senator and CWCB director, one the Western Rivers Regional Program Manager for Audubon Rockies — we thank the general assembly and Governor Polis for making Colorado more competitive by passing and signing into law HB22-1379 and SB22-215 this past legislative session. This is a down payment toward a more secure water future.
In 2015, the Colorado Water Plan took the important step of setting long-term goals and priorities for water conservation and climate resilience in our state, but the plan alone is not self-implementing. In June, the Colorado Water Plan will undergo a critical update, during which the public will have the opportunity to comment on specific elements of the plan. The 2015 plan already included projects that are meaningful and necessary, but these projects have been delayed due to lack of sustainable funding. The update will offer an opportunity for renewed commitment to ensuring the Water Plan will meet its potential of protecting Colorado’s water resources, especially at this critical moment.
The billions of dollars that have been set aside for western water and climate resilience in the infrastructure package represent an unparalleled opportunity for state decision makers to advance implementation of Colorado’s Water Plan. The coalition members of Water for Colorado, along with our partners across the state, stand ready to help the administration expedite the pace and scale of efforts to fund and implement water projects across Colorado. Our investment in these efforts now will pay dividends to strengthen Colorado’s communities and protect Colorado’s water resources for future generations.
Capturing these federal funds isn’t a given. It necessitates a concerted effort and leadership from local governments and state agencies such as the Colorado Water Conservation Board, Colorado State Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Public Health and Environment to apply for federal infrastructure funds and work with eligible entities to move swiftly, implementing projects that protect our water resources. Additionally, in many cases, access to funds is contingent upon being matched by state or private dollars, making it critically important that money appropriated toward that end from HB1379 — Wildfire Prevention Watershed Restoration Funding and SB216 — Responsible Gaming Grant Program reaches its goals. Multi-benefit projects that support healthy watersheds, protect rivers, enhance climate resilience, accelerate urban water conservation and work toward a future in which everyone has access to clean, reliable water supplies are within reach if we meet this moment.
For example, the multi-benefit Collaborative Post-Fire Watershed Management project within the Colorado River Basin aims to improve watershed health and reduce wildfire risk. Did you know that forested watersheds of this kind provide 80% of Colorado’s drinking water? This demonstrates the immediacy of action needed to improve not only watershed health, but community health at large. State and federal investments can ensure this project, and others, get off the ground.
Colorado’s severe drought conditions have made it abundantly clear that now, more than ever, we need to make investments in our long-term future water security through healthy watersheds and overall climate resilience will have vast and uncertain consequences for our state. While the infrastructure bill’s passage was rightly hailed as a monumental investment in water infrastructure, the work of claiming and applying those funds to meaningful projects lies ahead. When we invest in the health of Colorado’s watersheds, we invest in our resilience to climate change and our future.
Gail Schwartz is a Former State Senator, former CWCB Director for the Colorado River Basin, and 50 year west slope resident. Abby Burk is Western Rivers Regional Program Manager for Audubon Rockies. Audubon Rockies is a member of the Water for Colorado Coalition.