By COLE HANSON and SCOTT BRADEN
May 20 was Colorado Public Lands Day, an annual reminder to pause to reflect on the bounty of Colorado’s public lands and open spaces, and how we all benefit from them.
As a local outdoor recreation business owner and a public lands conservation advocate, we agree that appropriately conserved public lands provide for sustainable recreation and serve the needs of wildlife, all while supporting our communities and making the Western Slope such a great place to live and work.
The Dolores River canyon country includes the namesake river and the surrounding roughly half-million acres of public lands of mesas and canyons. This vast and remote landscape contains a wealth of indigenous cultural sites, historical remnants of the West End’s globally-significant mining history and an abundance of wildlife, including rare and iconic species of plants and animals.
The Dolores River is in the news this year thanks to an abundant snowpack and a chance for river runners to float the river through some of its iconic redrock canyons. Years of drought and diversions from the river make boating a rarity and have harmed native fish populations.
Despite incomplete and interim conservation protections and challenging management conflicts across multiple BLM field offices and federal lands agencies, somehow we have inherited an intact landscape centered around the canyons of the Dolores River: the Ponderosa Gorge, the Slickrock Canyon, the Hanging Flume Canyon and the Gateway Canyons.
Beyond a scarcity of water, threats to this landscape are beginning to gather, creating an imperative that we act soon to permanently protect these lands. A renewed interest and speculation in uranium mining has unleashed a flurry of new mining claims and proposals from foreign interests for new mines and industrial sites, bearing down on the Dolores River canyon country. New mining in this sensitive area would add unnecessary risk of ecological and cultural damage.
The increase in recreational demands on our public lands are being felt in this remote area as well. Add in the stresses of a warming climate and changing wildlife needs, and it’s hard to conclude anything other than the immediate need for conservation protections and thoughtful recreation planning that offers something for everyone — hikers, hunters, anglers, boaters, 4-wheelers, bikers, climbers and picnickers.
For 50 years, Coloradans have sought to permanently protect the Dolores River and its surrounding public lands. The Dolores River was listed among the original “study” rivers in the 1969 Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Surrounding wildlands have been designated as BLM Wilderness Study Areas, and yet more wildlands have been proposed for wilderness designation by conservationists and members of Congress over the years. More recently, local negotiations to designate National Conservation Areas have yielded legislation in Congress for the Ponderosa Gorge section of the river, but these efforts have fallen flat elsewhere for the majority of the landscape.
We are calling on Colorado’s elected leaders to act now to protect the entire Dolores River canyon country, from McPhee Reservoir to the Utah state line. Public support runs high on the Western Slope for protecting these public lands. A recently commissioned poll found broad public support, with seven in 10 voters across the region supporting a national monument for the public lands of the Dolores.
We agree. The best tool to protect the values of Dolores River canyon country in a reasonable amount of time is the designation of a national monument, an authority vested in the president by the Antiquities Act.
Many of Colorado’s most cherished places have been protected by the Antiquities Act, including Camp Hale, Browns Canyon National Monument and Great Sand Dunes National Park.
For this Colorado Public Lands Day, our wish is that you get outside to enjoy our incredible public lands, and that we get the job done and permanently conserve Dolores River canyon country.
Cole Hanson is the owner of The Gear Junction. Scott Braden is the director of the Colorado Wildlands Project.