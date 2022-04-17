By KRISTIN WINN and SUSAN HESS
In honor of Earth Week, volunteers Kristin Winn (Citizens for Clean Air) and Susan Hess (Citizens’ Climate Lobby) discuss the actions that local organizations are taking to create a livable world.
Two short years ago, a strange orange glow filled the horizon. Ash fell from the sky, the air thick with toxic smoke from the biggest forest fire ever to occur in Colorado, that is until several months later, when an even larger record-setting fire devastated hundreds of homes near Grand Lake. The fire was unlike anything we had experienced before — fires so large they created their own weather systems, ominous pyrocumulonimbus clouds and sickly orange skies.
Little did we know that these fires would cause destruction and landslides in Glenwood Canyon, weeks of disruption to highways, freight transport and rail lines, misery for the thousands of people who lost everything they owned, and sadly, loss of life.
We did know, however, that something had changed. Seeing that orange glow in the sky was an unsettling experience that shook our community to the core. If this was the world we were leaving to the next generation, sorrow filled our hearts for the part our generation may have played in this saga.
And then there was anger at years of denial by those who claimed that climate change was not real. Anger that we haven’t moved faster to address our dependence on fossil fuels. Anger that it has taken the younger generation, who will live with the consequences of our inaction, to state the obvious — we are running out of time.
But action, not anger, creates hope. Action, not anger, will help solve the climate crisis. So we turned to organizations where we felt we could make a difference. When Kristen found our air quality was affecting her asthma back in 2013, she joined the local organization Citizens for Clean Air (CCA). CCA’s work to install air quality monitors across the valley and educate the public about the dangers of outdoor burning have proved fruitful. CCA is also focusing on carbon reduction farming methods, working with local growers to study the possibilities of creating biochar with vegetative waste instead of burning it. This would keep the pollution out of our air and put carbon back into the ground, creating healthy soil that would retain more moisture as well.
Climate change is creating unprecedented hardship for agriculture. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events and decreasing water availability, in part due to the worst megadrought in the West in 1,200 years, is affecting the Western Slope’s strong agricultural tradition, an industry that is critical to our local economy. But agriculture also accounts for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions.
Helping agriculture become more resilient to the impacts of climate change is also a focus of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL). Susan was drawn to CCL because of their non-partisan approach to creating political will to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases and to sequester carbon. CCL volunteers support bipartisan legislation that would help farmers and ranchers monetize their soil building practices, such as cover crops, reduced tillage, rotational grazing and biochar. These carbon farming methods take carbon out of the air and store it in soils and plant material, which improves soil health and increases water retention. This legislation, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, is a win for agriculture and a win for clean air.
Although time is running short, the good news is that it is not too late to take action that would reduce the impacts of climate change and help the U.S. reach the Biden administration’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. Here on the Western Slope, CCL volunteers regularly engage with the offices of Representative Boebert and Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper urging bold climate legislation. In fact, Bennet and Hickenlooper were among the 92 senators who voted for The Growing Climate Solutions Act, and we urge Boebert to vote for this legislation that will improve soils, air quality and health while benefiting local farmers, ranchers and residents.
Action, rather than despair, can make a difference in creating a livable world for future generations. This is why the work of Citizens for Clean Air and Citizens’ Climate Lobby is so important. Take action and learn more at www.citizensforcleanair.org and citizensclimatelobby.org.
Susan Hess is a volunteer and co-lead of the Grand Valley Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Kristin Winn is Vice-president of Citizens for Clean Air, Grand Junction.