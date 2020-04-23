By SCOTT BRADEN
The Bureau of Land Management’s new plan for the Uncompahgre field office is a huge step backwards for recreation and conservation of public lands. Worse, it proves the disingenuity of Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and acting BLM director William Perry Pendley’s oft-cited claims that decision-makers should be closer to the public lands and nearby communities most affected by those decisions.
However, the new resource management plan (RMP) for public lands in Montrose and Delta counties shows little respect for decisions made by local federal land managers in consultation with their local communities.
The Uncompahgre RMP has been gutted, turned inside out from its draft form, overriding years of collaborative work locally to suit the ideological dictates of the administration politicos and serve their friends in the oil, gas and mining industry.
The draft version of this generational land use plan was released in 2016 after a decade of development with local communities, stakeholders and others to balance multiple uses on public lands. The finalized plan was largely rewritten at the national headquarters, stripping out most conservation measures and loosening restrictions on oil and gas development.
The Uncompahgre field office manages 675,000 acres of our public lands (and nearly a million acres of subsurface minerals) on the Western Slope, and includes the verdant North Fork Valley, the starkly beautiful Adobe Badlands north of Delta, the eastern and western flanks of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the remote canyon country near the Dolores River and the communities of Naturita and Paradox.
The RMP slashes earlier proposed protections for wildlands such as Roc Creek, Roubideau and Dry Creek Basin. It eliminates ecological emphasis areas, drops proposed protections for wilderness quality lands, and slashes a category of protection called Areas of Critical Environmental Concern.
It is especially troubling that the BLM would press forward with this bad, top-down plan at a time when communities on the Western Slope are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. Many small businesses in agriculture and recreation rely on rivers and clean water, public lands and abundant wildlife, which are all undermined by this RMP.
This political intervention in the RMP is bad for public lands, bad for wildlife, bad for recreation and bad for communities seeking to rebuild their economies and leverage their proximity to outstanding public lands.
The Trump administration has relied on the argument that public lands decisions should be made in close proximity to the affected lands and communities. This was a primary justification used for moving the BLM national headquarters west to Grand Junction.
The way that the Uncompahgre RMP was completed shows that that was just cheap rhetoric, and the political bosses in DC are still calling the dance.
Scott Braden is director of the Grand Junction-based Colorado Wildlands Project, which advocates on behalf of Western Colorado’s wild BLM public lands.