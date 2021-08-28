By ELI BREMER
On a foggy morning 21 years ago, my Air Force Academy classmates and I raised our right hands and swore with our lives we would defend America. Since then, the war in Afghanistan has been the defining conflict of my class and many other individuals who took the same oath. Among them are my two brothers, one who served four combat deployments with Air Force special operators and the other who flew over 50 combat sorties there. All of us have friends who lost their lives and shed blood in Afghanistan.
Now, due to the incompetence of the Biden administration, the sacrifices of our military heroes have been degraded through a botched withdrawal. It is heartbreaking to watch 20 years of blood, sweat, and tears lost in just a matter of days due to the utter lack of planning and strategy from our commander in chief. In his remarks on Monday to the nation, Joe Biden tried to divert attention from his failures by saying that his administration had “planned for every contingency.” Does “planning for every contingency” look like hundreds of Afghans hanging from the side of a U.S. Air Force transport aircraft, desperate to flee? Does it look like a helicopter taking off with our personnel, bringing up flashbacks of Saigon? No, Mr. President, it does not.
Those who fought in Afghanistan should be furious with how this played out, and we should not forget it. But this should infuriate all Americans. It is humiliating enough that we are leaving Afghanistan in utter chaos, but the ultimate humiliation is that millions of dollars of military equipment, such as Black Hawk helicopters, MRAPs, Humvees, and lethal weaponry, are now in the hands of the enemy.
All of that high-tech equipment was bought and paid for by taxpayer dollars, and now it’s been handed over to an organization that was chanting “death to America” outside of our abandoned embassy in Kabul.
Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor showed just how little planning went into this withdrawal with his answer to a reporter’s question. When asked if the U.S. was “taking any sort of steps to prevent aircraft or other military equipment from falling into the hands of the Taliban,” Taylor replied “I don’t have the answer to that question.” The answer to the question is this: the Biden administration had no real exit plan and simply gave up, not caring if lethal weaponry ended up in the hands of our enemies or if we left our friends behind. And they certainly did not care about preserving the dignity of the sacrifice of our Armed Forces.
This hasty, chaotic, and unprepared withdrawal has been a debacle. Instead of buckling down, owning his mistakes and working to correct them by leading from the front, Biden chose to go back to Camp David for an extended vacation. His press secretary was also forced to cut her vacation short after being called out for being absent during the crisis. As for Kamala Harris? Nowhere to be found. We have hardly seen her since the crisis began, even though she was proud to brag about being the “last person in the room” when the decision to leave Afghanistan was made. Is this what leadership looks like? Americans deserve better. Coloradans deserve better. Our Gold Star families deserve better. Our veterans deserve better.
Under Joe Biden, American leadership has become a laughingstock on the global stage. It will take decades for our nation to recover, and this incompetence will certainly cost American lives in the future.
Eli Bremer, an Air Force Academy graduate and a 2008 Olympian in the modern pentatholon, is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Michael Bennet. He is a former chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party.