By STEVE ERKENBRACK
We have had rancorous elections before, but no re-election with an incumbent has been this bitter or this prolonged since Jefferson beat Adams in 1800. We have been electing presidents every four years since 1788, through recessions and depressions, through civil war, world war, and the threat of nuclear war. This year, for the first time ever, a candidate who won a majority of the Electoral College is still being challenged. Denial, accusations, and anger abound.
Why the intense consternation? No one likes to lose, but the results have been scrutinized and re-counted for more than a month and have been certified by numerous state election officials, many of whom are pro-Trump Republicans, despite receiving death threats and — my favorite description in recent weeks — “sexualized expressions of ill will”.
With this cantankerous cacophony as background, I note a few things to consider.
The Value of Empathy
Biden supporters should appreciate that many perceive the presidency of Donald Trump as unique. He was elected by disdaining the establishment, aka “the swamp,” and channeling the passion of millions who feel Trump — and only Trump — speaks for them. More importantly, they feel that Trump — and only Trump — respects them. Hillary called them “deplorables;” Obama said they cling to their guns or religion. They understandably resent the perceived disdain from the coastal elites who disparage middle America in books like “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” in which the author notes that we rubes in rural states don’t realize that voting Republican is not in our economic self-interest.
Therefore, to some, the prospect of Trump’s departure threatens a return to second-class type status; so, they willingly listen to any credible claim that speaks to a “Say-it-ain’t-so-Joe” denial of reality. Biden supporters might consider that their demand, “Where’s the evidence of fraud?” is heard by some as “Nyah, nyah, we won; and you can’t prove otherwise.”
Diminishing Returns in the Oval Office
That said, Trump supporters should keep the stakes in perspective; a second term is not a prerequisite for a momentous tenure. Our country’s most significant achievements have generally occurred in the first years of a president’s service, ever since the adoption of the Bill of Rights under Washington.
Four years can change history. In that time, Lincoln preserved the union while ending slavery, breaking the chains that had constrained the country from its birth. A century later, Kennedy used just over a thousand days in the White House to launch the country to the moon, reframe our international presence with the Peace Corps, avert nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and initiate civil rights legislation to end the “Jim Crow” laws.
Even when presidents have more than one term, their most significant actions are generally found in the first years. Jefferson transformed America from a cluster of former colonies hugging the East Coast to a nation that spanned from ocean to ocean. Teddy Roosevelt began an extensive system of national parks, and Franklin Roosevelt redesigned federalism with the New Deal to pull the country out of the Great Depression.
Truman established the Marshall Plan and NATO that together ended centuries of European wars. Eisenhower brought peace to Korea, and initiated the interstate highway system. LBJ enacted federal laws on civil rights, voting rights, and fair housing, then established Medicare and Medicaid. Nixon negotiated détente with Russia, opened the world to China, and established the EPA. Reagan revamped the federal tax code that made Silicon Valley the venue from which to launch the internet economy.
All these events, which shaped the United States of today, occurred in a president’s first four years. By contrast, a second term is often when we find scandal or disaster: Johnson became enmeshed in Vietnam. Nixon had Watergate. Reagan had Iran-Contra. Clinton was impeached. George W. Bush got us mired in Iraq.
Of course, there are exceptions, most notably Franklin Roosevelt’s four terms. But that occurred as America was meeting a moment of destiny, defeating fascism on the battlefields of Europe and the beaches of the South Pacific. And the low point of FDR’s tenure was the court-packing effort that occurred in — you guessed it — his second term.
The Choice Ahead
The legacy of Donald Trump is imprinted, indelibly, on American history, whether you revere it or rue it. We can obsess on the rear-view mirror, or we can look ahead. The victor should respectfully extend a hand. The defeated should realize that history has been made, and it is time to proceed to the next chapter.
The end of 2020 finds us at a fork in the road: one path points to perpetual conflict; the other leads to a more unified approach to our problems, blending the best of the right and the left. I encourage the path less traveled in recent years. But that requires both sides to engage respectfully with the many millions of Americans who disagree with them, asking why, and then listening to the answer.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.