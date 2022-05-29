By JIM SPEHAR
“We all know the playbook by now. We all know how it unfolds. The grief, the announcement, the outrage. Some semblance of public debate. And then generally no action. And that has been the pattern, really, for at least two decades, going back to Columbine.” — Sewell Chan, The Texas Tribune
We missed a milestone last week… our granddaughter Ellie Pearl Howard’s first dance recital. Camped out near Flagstaff, videos of our six-year-old ballerina had to suffice, along with memories of other firsts we did witness like her first school talent show (where she performed a song featuring lyrics she had written in her journal) and the first musical presentation by her entire second grade class.
Earlier this week, relaxing in the Phoenix area home of longtime friends and hearing of the latest school carnage in Uvalde, I thought myself blessed. Families of 19 Texas elementary school students will never again share such milestone events or create similar memories. Their families, and future students, have been robbed of the caring and expertise of two slain teachers. Their abiding recollections will be horrific rather than joyful.
Once again. Still… despite a litany of similar school shootings and other mass killings that could exhaust the word limit on this weekly column.
Chan, editor-in-chief of one of the country’s premier on-line state news services, described the impact he and his staff are feeling.
“Exhausted that we have to cover this at all, exhausted that we have to cover this again, and resigned to taking part in what sometimes seems like a meaningless ritual” as another mass slaying is made easier by a weapon or its knock-offs designed for no other purpose than to kill as many people as possible as efficiently as possible.
I’ve felt guilty at times, over recent months, as I’ve ignored the latest rounds of gun-related slayings and the so-far “meaningless ritual” that follows each one of them. What else is left to say. I’ve rationalized.
The usual excuses are being offered post-Uvalde. Fewer doors, armed teachers, more guns and guards in schools, more funding for mental health treatment, increased security that would make students little more than inmates in what might look like maximum security prisons. Meaningless “thoughts and prayers” offered as hardened “hearts go out” in perfunctory condolences from elected officials and others more concerned about votes and campaign contributions than the dead bodies they step over to advance their own careers and philosophies.
All ignoring the obvious common denominator…a weapon of mass destruction designed with the single purpose of killing human beings.
Other countries around the world have similar mental health statistics. Some spend even less than we do on diagnosis and treatment. Why is it headlines in those countries don’t talk about recurring mass shootings?
Other countries have more restrictive gun laws, but still seem to be “free” … both from restrictions on more important personal liberties and from frequent mass slayings.
What other country in the world finds it necessary to regularly train students in methods for dealing with a school shooter? No student in the U.S. graduating from college this year hasn’t had some form of that training.
Yes, there are other weapons that might be used instead of an AR-15 or its ilk. I challenge anyone to relate a tale of a mass killing using knives, hammers or other such tools.
“Guns don’t kill people,” we often hear, “people do.” But people with guns do kill people and that’s something we could deal with more effectively instead of avoiding the issue by endlessly parsing what might or might not be an “assault weapon.”
There’s precedent for banning what most of us call assault weapons, for universal and perhaps more extensive background checks, even for licensing, insurance and age restrictions if you want to include them.
We regulate explosives, which kill fewer people than guns, even fertilizer post Oklahoma City’s bombing, and life-saving prescription drugs with unintended consequences if misused. We register, license and insure our automobiles and can lose our licenses if we abuse that driving privilege. Some have no qualms about banning abortions while resisting common-sense gun regulations, which might help save the lives of those already born.
Sandy Hook. Virginia Tech. Parkland. Columbine. Now Uvalde. Whose granddaughter, whose teacher will be next to receive our “thoughts and prayers” as “our hearts go out” to victims of another senseless tragedy?
Students… all of us, really… deserve more.
Jim Spehar’s quite certain he owns more guns than most who will complain about these thoughts. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.