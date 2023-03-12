I try my best to remain politically neutral. It’s tough in the world we live in. But I’ve been a registered Republican (admittedly briefly), a registered Democrat, and a registered unaffiliated for the last many years. I try to vote for the best candidate regardless of party affiliation. I lived in many staunchly Republican areas during my National Park Service career and it didn’t particularly bother me. I like to think I’m open-minded about different viewpoints.
All of that said, I don’t often find myself in alignment with the leadership of the House Republicans in the U.S. Congress. That’s especially true with this Congress where Kevin McCarthy appears to have sold his political soul to the far-right wing of his caucus in order to become Speaker. So where exactly, one might ask, do I agree with the House Republican leadership?
This is the place: it’s time for federal government workers to return to the office. And to get more specific, it’s time for national park employees to return to work in their parks.
A Feb. 27 article in the Washington Post reports that “House Republicans have passed legislation requiring federal employees to return to the office, arguing that pandemic rules have bled into a permanent state that diminishes productivity.” That same article estimates that half the federal workforce of 2.1 million employees is teleworking. That means that over one million federal workers are either working from home or from some alternative location other than their regular office location. Let’s think about that for a minute.
I want to make clear that I don’t categorically oppose telework and I don’t think it necessarily always reduces productivity. In today’s technologically-connected world, there are certain types of jobs that can be done from any place where an employee has access to a telephone and a computer. People who manage budgets, process personnel actions and perform a host of other administrative functions can, for the most part, do those jobs just as well from home as they can from an office. And there are other collateral benefits to teleworking too, such as fewer cars on the road resulting in less traffic, fewer accidents, decreased dependence on fossil fuels, etc. I get that.
On the other hand, allow me to relate a story from last summer when I visited a busy national park area that shall not be named here. A little conversation with the staff on duty revealed that the highest ranking employee present in the park that day was two levels below the superintendent. That means that the superintendent and his/her division chiefs were all working from home. I was told that they all come in to the park one morning a week for staff meetings. In my book, there is something wrong with that picture. (For the record, this unnamed national park was not Colorado National Monument, where I think they have struck a nice balance between taking appropriate COVID precautions while continuing to appropriately serve their park visitors.)
For one thing, it strikes me as poor leadership when all the “worker bees” on the park staff who interact directly with the public every day are on duty when the top brass are all working from home. If I were a “worker bee,” that wouldn’t make me feel very good. Furthermore, to the extent that this telework policy was pandemic-related, why subject all the staff on duty in the park to possible COVID exposure while the high-priced help works from the relative security of their homes? To me, this sends the totally wrong message to a park workforce.
As stated in its original 1916 authorizing legislation, the mission of the National Park Service is to “conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” This job of protecting the parks by leaving them unimpaired does not fall only to the rangers and the wildlife biologists. It is the duty of all park employees. Unlike the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM that tend to place their office staffs in towns outside the public lands that they actually manage, National Park Service employees have historically gone to work in offices in the park precisely because part of the job of every employee was to play a part in protecting the park. That still makes sense to me in today’s world.
I want to clarify that the previously mentioned Washington Post article cites legislation passed by the House of Representatives that systematically strips away the employment rights of federal employees. Those so-called reforms I categorically reject. In truth, such legislation really has little chance of becoming law owing to the fact that the Democratically-controlled Senate won’t support it.
I don’t know enough about how the departments of Justice, Education, Commerce, and so on conduct business to be able to have an informed opinion about the degree to which teleworking makes sense for them. And I do think that there are certain National Park Service jobs, especially those in the regional offices and the Washington, D.C. headquarters, which readily lend themselves to teleworking. But do we really need laws passed to get the overwhelming majority of national park employees back to work in the parks? Doesn’t this just make good sense? I sure think so.
Bruce Noble retired after serving a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.