The Twelve Days of Christmas refer to the last six days of December and the first six days of January, a bridge from the old year to the new. The coming year will bring the beginning of presidential campaigns. My Christmas wish is for candidates whose campaigns will culminate in an election day we have not seen in 10 years: where most Americans vote FOR a presidential candidate, not AGAINST the alternative. To that end, I suggest three criteria.
The prime of life
Historically, three of every four American presidents took office in their 40s or 50s. Only our last two — Joe Biden and Donald Trump — were over 70 when sworn in. If either is elected again in 2024 and serves his term, we will have a President in his 80s. Without a doubt, seniors can be repositories of wisdom. But even the most vibrant octogenarian might not be the best fit for the most demanding job in the world.
Most Baby Boomers understand the reality of aging. But reality seems to be sometimes in short supply within the D.C. Beltway or the Mar-a-Lago compound. The challenge is not just the physical limitations of an 80 year old; it is that as people age, many tend to look backward, not forward, to better times. The best vision for America’s future won’t be found by looking in the rear-view mirror.
Donald Trump has already rejected the application of such logic to himself. Joe Biden faces a challenge for different reasons. A president must rely on advisors in the West Wing who are working at the pinnacle of their careers. They may be understandably reluctant to recommend a choice that would end their proximity to presidential power.
A team of rivals
Two of the greatest feats of statesmanship in history were Lincoln’s leading this country through the Civil War, preserving the union and ending slavery, and Churchill’s guiding Britain to victory in World War II, despite facing an overwhelmingly superior military force. The two leaders had this in common: they assembled a cabinet of political opponents holding very different policy views. A great leader has the confidence to consider opposing perspectives, assimilate legitimate critiques, craft the most effective approach and steer the best course for the country.
This approach is typically found in the more moderate wings of each party, where people generally assess the merits of each issue to identify a pragmatic path to a desirable goal. The far left and far right typically reject such an approach, adopting instead a doctrinaire ideology and disdaining any deviation as disqualifying in a leader. The extremists in one party label independent thought or criticism not being a “real Democrat.” The base of the other party applies the label RINO (Republican In Name Only) to anything from respecting a woman’s right to take a “morning-after” pill to accepting that Donald Trump was rejected by a majority of voters. The extremes often view politics in terms of “we’re good; they’re evil” … so accommodation is a sin.
The passion of the base is the power that fuels the engine of a political party. But statesmanship requires the intellectual rigor to govern with guidance from a breadth of perspectives, as well as the willingness and commitment to listen to, learn from, and lead all Americans, supporters and opponents alike.
Gender blindness
Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Israel, Ukraine, and 50 other nations have this in common: each has been led by a woman at some time since 1960. Britain has had three different women lead its Commonwealth, including the only Prime Minister in the past two centuries who served more than a decade.
While men have historically ruled more often than women, quality might be more salient than numbers. Of the five most consequential monarchs of England, three were queens (Elizabeth I, Victoria, Elizabeth II). Recent history is even more striking, since broadswords have been replaced by broadband as the most likely path to power. You’d be hard pressed to find a man to rival the strength of Golda Meir in Israel, Margaret Thatcher in Britain or Angela Merkel in Germany.
It’s time for America to seriously consider ALL of the candidate pool. Of course, there are other ways to replace a First Lady with a First Gentlemen. Pete Buttigieg and our own Governor Jared Polis come to mind. A candidate’s sex or sexuality simply has nothing to do with effective public policy. Franklin Roosevelt showed that strength and statesmanship come from above the neck, not below the waist.
So, consider this for your Christmas list: an ideological battle between Nikki Haley and Gavin Newsome, or a coastal conflict with Kamala Harris versus Ron DeSantis; or a Rocky Mountain rumble between Liz Cheney and Michael Bennet. Then again, our next visionary leader may not yet be on any list two years away from an inauguration; such was the case with Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and John Kennedy. Some presidential precedents are worth a Christmas wish, with the understanding that this is a gift Americans have to give themselves.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.