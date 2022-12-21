By STEVE ERKENBRACK

The Twelve Days of Christmas refer to the last six days of December and the first six days of January, a bridge from the old year to the new. The coming year will bring the beginning of presidential campaigns. My Christmas wish is for candidates whose campaigns will culminate in an election day we have not seen in 10 years: where most Americans vote FOR a presidential candidate, not AGAINST the alternative. To that end, I suggest three criteria.